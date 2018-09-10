French TV Exports Rose by 18% in 2017 with Factual, Scripted Programs

CREDIT: Empreinte Digitale

The export of French programs rose by 18% in 2017, bolstered by factual programming including nature documentaries and crime series.

France was the third biggest country for TV exports and the leading supplier of non-English-language TV series worldwide in 2017, according to a report compiled by Eurodata TV Worldwide and based on finished series or adaptations launched across 48 territories and around 550 channels. Unveiled at the Rendez-Vous market in Biarritz, France, the study didn’t include one-offs and co-productions.

Factual programs represented 55% of the best-selling French programs in 2017, followed by fiction shows (drama series, miniseries, TV films) with 36% and entertainment shows with 9%.

Among the scripted series which traveled best were thrillers such as “Nox,” a series from Gaumont Distribution and StudioCanal, “The Accident” from Banijay Rights and “Mother is Wrong” from France.tv Distribution, as well as the science fiction series “Missions” from Empreinte Digitale and AB International, “Proud” from Scarlett / 13 Productions and “Philarmonia” from Lagardère Studios.

As far as the most popular French documentaries, Eurodata TV Worldwide cited “Brigitte Macron, a French Saga” about the first lady’s primary role in President Emmanuel Macron’s rise. The docu is sold by France.tv Distribution.

“Right now, France is benefitting from a dynamic driven by its presidential couple that fascinates the French and international audience,” stated Eurodata TV Worldwide.

French animation also remained a popular genre abroad in 2017. The report cited “Sadie Sparks,” about a girl and her 700 hundred years old magic bunny from Cyber Group Studios.

The biggest consumers of French programs last year were Belgium, Portugal and Italy, while Australia and Canada were top two non-European markets within the ranking.

“This study underlines the innovative and ambitious strategies of French producers which create significant appeal outside of our borders,” said Hervé Michel, president of TV France International, which organizes the TV Rendez-Vous in Biarritz. The executive praised the “commercial dynamism and the innovative marketing of (France’s) distributors.”

