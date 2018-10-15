Mipcom News Roundup: ‘Queen of the World,’ ‘Fashion Hero,’ FilmRise-Eagle Rock, Pabst to ProSieben

In today’s roundup the Queen conquers new territories, social media and reality TV seek to create change, North America gets ready to rock and ProSiebenSat.1 taps Pabst for new executive position.

‘Queen of the World’ Lands in New Territories

Leading broadcasters in the Netherland’s RTL and Norway’s NRK were two of a number of broadcasters announced to have secured rights to “Queen of the World,” a two-part docuseries on Queen Elizabeth II. The series recently aired on HBO in the U.S. and had previously secured broadcast deals in nearly 90 countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Origionally commissioned by U.K. broadcaster ITV, the series is produced by Oxford Films. The two, one-hour episodes go behind the scenes and offer insight into the life of the Monarch as a leading figure in the world and the head of the royal family.

“The Fashion Hero” Goes Global, Gets Second Season

Beauty World Search and Electus announced a co-production and distribution deal for their series “The Fashion Hero.” The deal will see Electus produce and distribute season two, and included worldwide distribution rights on season one as well. The company will be collaborating with BWS sales agents Sue Green and Eric Mueller. Hosted by reality star Brooke Hogan, the series mixes its unscripted format with a social media movement in the aim of celebrating diversity while disrupting established trends in the fashion industry. Season one enjoyed international success with broadcasters such as Televisa in Latin America and Lifetime in Turkey, as well as a host of eastern European and Baltic territories.

FilmRise and Eagle Rock Team to Rock North America

New York-based FilmRise and the U.K.’s Eagle Rock Entertainment – a Universal Music Group company – have entered into an agreement which will bring to North American audiences the later’s catalog of music programing via high-end digital platforms. In an announcement made by FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher and Eagle Rock CEO Terry Shand, it was explained that Eagle Rock’s library “Classic Albums” series – a documentary series which profiles the origins, production and recording of popular classic albums – as well as a variety of concert films and other documentaries will be part of the deal. “Classic Albums” episodes feature artists such as Elvis Presley, Bob Marley and Lou Reed, while concerts from The Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra and Paul McCartney and Wings are included.

Red Arrow’s Henrick Pabst Moves to ProSiebenSat.1

Red Arrow Studios International’s President Henrick Pabst will be moving on to take a role as a senior executive in ProSiebenSat.1’s Entertainment segment. The change was announced at Mipcom, where it was also announced that Bo Stehmeier will succeed Henrick at Red Arrow. The moves will go into effect on Jan 1. Pabst’s new role was established as a means to optimize rights management and commercial deal-making across linear and digital platforms. He will report to Conrad Albert, ProSiebenSat.1 deputy CEO and group general counsel, and Wolfgang Link, head of ProSiebenSat.1 TV Deutschland. Further details of the new position will be made available in the coming months.