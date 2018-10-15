Mipcom: Beta, Wildside, Zeitsprung Launch ‘German Moon’

Germany’s Beta Film, Italy’s Wildside, German production outlet Zeitsprung and the Isreali writer/creator trio Nadav Schirman, Ron Leshem and Amit Cohen have joined forces to launch “German Moon” at Mipcom. The series is inspired by the true story of former Nazi scientists who were behind NASA’s first manned mission to the Moon, with the focus on the scientists’ families, who travelled with them to the U.S.

The series starts in 1950 when sleepy town Huntsville, Alabama was overwhelmed by a wave of immigration: A convoy of buses with scores of German families on board crosses the Tennessee River. Most of them don’t speak English. The Germans, part of the technological elite of the fallen Nazi regime, are supposed to build ballistic missiles for the U.S. army – under the supervision of the CIA.

Jan Mojto’s Beta Film, and Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Mieli’s Wildside have had a long partnership dating back to the political thriller series “1992,” which was followed by “1993” and “1994,” of which first images will be presented during Mipcom. Zeitsprung, whose credits include “Side Effects,” “Adidas vs Puma” and now “Mack the Knife – Brecht’s Threepenny Film,” also in Beta’s Mipcom lineup, is part of Mojto’s group.

For Cohen, Leshem and Schirman it is their first collaboration. Cohen and Leshem created and wrote several successful, critically acclaimed primetime drama series, among others “Allegiance,” produced by NBC. The multi-awarded series “False Flag,” created and written by Cohen, has become the highest ever rated launch of a scripted primetime show in Israel.

Leshem serves as executive producer of HBO’s upcoming show “Euphoria.” As head of content and drama for Keshet, Leshem picked up and oversaw the development of “Prisoners of War,” adapted by Showtime as “Homeland.” The author’s novels have been translated into 20 languages. Schirman’s documentary “The Green Prince” won the audience award at Sundance Film Festival. He is writing and directing “Gaddafi,” a drama series co-created with Roberto Saviano (“Gomorrah”).