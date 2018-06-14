Millimages Set to Produce ‘Nasreddin’ Series Based on Iconic Oriental Character (EXCLUSIVE)

Millimages, one of France’s leading production/distribution banner dedicated to animated content, is set to produce “Les aventures of Nasredine,” a short-format series based on Nasreddin, a iconic character of Muslim satiric literature.

Commissioned by the Lagardere-owned French channel Gulli, “Les aventures de Nasredine” will be directed by Régis Saillard and will comprise 104 one-minute episodes, inspired by nearly two dozens of books.

Nasreddin is a mythical figure of oriental culture who travels across the planet and through all ages sitting on a donkey. He uses comedy and burlesque to denounce stupidity, prejudice, vanity, cowardice, conformism and greed.

“With this series, we anchor the channel a little more in the Eastern part of the world through this local hero from oral culture. We hope to offer our young viewers and their families the tales and spiritual stories of this mythical figure as of September 2019,” said Caroline Cochaux, managing director of

Lagardere Active’s TV division and president of Gulli.

“I see Nasreddin as is a cult character in the Muslim folklore who uses humor to convey universal values and deliver words of wisdom like Coluche, (the late French comedian who nearly became president of France in 1981) did,” said Roch Lener, founder and president of Millimages, a Paris-based company which boasts a library of more than 100 hours of animated series and features, including “Les Lascars,””64 rue du Zoo,””Corneil and Bernie” and “Molang.” “Through the universal aspects of ‘Nadreddin,’ mainstream audiences will learn about Muslim culture,” explained Lener.

The animation veteran said Nasreddin would promote diversity, cultures and values like ‘Les Lascars,'” a film and a series which portrayed minority youth from underprivileged suburbs.

The Paris-based company is celebrating its worldwide hit franchise “Molang,” (pictured) a three-year old animated series which is now in its third season and airs in 190 countries. Commissioned by Canal Plus in France, “Molang” was nominated at the Emmy Awards in 2016 and won the TVFI prize as the French animated series which sold in the most territories.

Aimed at pre-schoolers and their parents, the uplifting series follows Molang, an eccentric, joyful and enthusiastic rabbit, and a shy, discreet and emotional little chick who enjoy a unique friendship despite their many differences. The series was created by Hye Ji Yoon, a well-known Korean illustrator, and is being directed by Marie-Caroline Villand. A fourth season is currently in production.

“Molang is hugely successful on linear channels around the world, notably on Disney Junior in the U.S., on Cartoonito in the U.K. or Rai in Italy, but also on social media and digital services, ranging from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IklYi in China and VK in China,” said Lener, who added that “Molang” is also thriving when it comes to licensing and merchandising. The IP has been licensed by Alibaba in China, Jazwares and Scholastic in the U.S. as well as Tomy and Flammarion in France.

Dedicated web series based on Molan’s IP have been created, notably #mybestfriend and #molangzap.