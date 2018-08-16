You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Manchester City Players Attend Premiere of Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Amazon

Amazon Prime Video premiered its original sports documentary series “All or Nothing: Manchester City” in Manchester, England Wednesday. The first episode of the series, which focuses on the English soccer champions, was screened in the presence of the whole Manchester City squad and its coach, Pep Guardiola, who previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Among those watching the series for the first time were global soccer stars Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne.

The series, which launches worldwide Friday, follows in the footsteps of the Emmy-winning “All or Nothing” NFL series, and subsequent shows that zeroed in on the New Zealand national rugby team, the All Blacks, and college football team the Michigan Wolverines.

Before the first episode was shown, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was interviewed on-stage by BBC sports show host Gabby Logan. The Belgian star said he was feeling nervous as he waited to watch the documentary. “You don’t know what they are going to show. [The camera crew] were everywhere, all the time,” he said.

Kompany said after a while the players almost forgot the crew were there. “It took a while and then they blended in and we got to know [them], and from that moment onward they were almost a part of the team,” he said.

Related

He said he didn’t put on an “act” in front of the cameras. “I can’t act. They were just there and then whatever came out, came out.”

Asked by Logan to identify something that would come as a surprise for viewers from the series, he said: “If it comes across the way I think it should then they will realize we were a crazy bunch of guys, and at the same time that we had fun – a lot of fun – and worked hard.”

One of the hallmarks of the “All or Nothing” series is the unrestricted access it provides viewers behind the scenes. Kompany said that rival teams would be able to see Manchester City’s secrets. “The cameraman was there everywhere. [The series] has probably got every game plan we’ve ever had, so we’ll need to adapt.” The cameraman followed their every step. “If you were having breakfast he was there. If you were having a shower he was there.”

The series is narrated by Ben Kingsley and directed by Barcelona native Manuel Huerga, who previously shot feature film “Salvador,” about a Catalan anarchist executed by the Spanish dictatorship of Francisco Franco. Guardiola is well-known for his support for Catalan independence from Spain.

“All or Nothing: Manchester City” is a collaboration between Mediapro, Prime Video, Manchester City, IMG, and Film45.

Sergio Aguero

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero signs a shirt at the premiere of ‘All or Nothing: Manchester City’

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More TV

  • Manchester City Players Attend Premiere of

    Manchester City Players Attend Premiere of Amazon's 'All or Nothing'

    Amazon Prime Video premiered its original sports documentary series “All or Nothing: Manchester City” in Manchester, England Wednesday. The first episode of the series, which focuses on the English soccer champions, was screened in the presence of the whole Manchester City squad and its coach, Pep Guardiola, who previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Among […]

  • The Royals

    'The Royals' Canceled After Four Seasons at E!

    Amazon Prime Video premiered its original sports documentary series “All or Nothing: Manchester City” in Manchester, England Wednesday. The first episode of the series, which focuses on the English soccer champions, was screened in the presence of the whole Manchester City squad and its coach, Pep Guardiola, who previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Among […]

  • The Alienist S1 - 101

    'Alienist' Sequel 'The Angel of Darkness' Ordered by TNT

    Amazon Prime Video premiered its original sports documentary series “All or Nothing: Manchester City” in Manchester, England Wednesday. The first episode of the series, which focuses on the English soccer champions, was screened in the presence of the whole Manchester City squad and its coach, Pep Guardiola, who previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Among […]

  • Rosie O'Donnell, Frankie Shaw, David Nevins,

    Showtime Takes Boutique Approach Amid Intense Competition for Talent, Premium TV Viewers

    Amazon Prime Video premiered its original sports documentary series “All or Nothing: Manchester City” in Manchester, England Wednesday. The first episode of the series, which focuses on the English soccer champions, was screened in the presence of the whole Manchester City squad and its coach, Pep Guardiola, who previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Among […]

  • Kenya Barris Signs $100 Million Netflix

    Kenya Barris Signs $100 Million Netflix Deal

    Amazon Prime Video premiered its original sports documentary series “All or Nothing: Manchester City” in Manchester, England Wednesday. The first episode of the series, which focuses on the English soccer champions, was screened in the presence of the whole Manchester City squad and its coach, Pep Guardiola, who previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Among […]

  • Darren Criss

    'The Assassination of Gianni Versace': How Darren Criss Stayed Sane While Playing Serial Killer Andrew Cunanan

    Amazon Prime Video premiered its original sports documentary series “All or Nothing: Manchester City” in Manchester, England Wednesday. The first episode of the series, which focuses on the English soccer champions, was screened in the presence of the whole Manchester City squad and its coach, Pep Guardiola, who previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Among […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad