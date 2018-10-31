You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Madrid TV Pitchbox Sets Date for Second Edition

Filmarket Hub's pitching event, focused on Spanish TV drama, runs Dec. 18

CREDIT: Filmarket Hub

MADRID — The 2nd Madrid TV Pitchbox, a pitching event focused on Spanish TV drama series in development, will take place Tuesday, Dec. 18, organized by online platform Filmarket Hub.

A selection of seven TV drama projects will be presented before executives from some of the most important Spain-based TV broadcasters and OTTs.

After the pitching session, there will be a networking lunch, where projects representatives and companies’ executives will be able to share impressions. The call for projects opens Oct. 31, ending Nov. 21.

Given the overseas TV fiction boom, in which Spain is a frontrunner-  its number of TV dramas produced rising from 6 to 14 over 2014-17 with Movistar + aiming for 14 series next year and Netflix 10-12 – the call for projects promises to be stronger than ever and up on last year when 200 titles were submitted.

Organizers will unveil on Nov. 26 the titles of the seven finalists and ten special mentions, valuing projects’ quality and creative originality.

Atresmedia Studios, Mediaset España, Movistar + and RTVE figure among the companies that have already confirmed their presence at the upcoming edition.

For this year, organizers are also interested in extending the event to key short-series platforms, aimed to create a second-tier industrial fabric to bring visibility to lower-budget or experimental TV projects and up-and-coming showrunners.

“Many TV players bet on highly consolidated talent, often with an excellent film career but there is an ocean of emerging TV talent. We want to serve as a platform to filter it and bring to light the best of all that talent,” Filmarket Hub co-founder Bernardo Gómez said.

“We like to specialize in the discovery of jewels, talent with a future journey to travel in the industry,” he added.

CREDIT: Filmarket Hub

A pioneering online marketplace for films and TV series, with more than 15,000 users across Europe and Latin America, Filmarket Hub aims to give visibility to projects at an development stage and encourage new production deals.

It is also expanding abroad. A first incursion was Sept. 28’s London TV Pitchbox, teaming with the Raindance Film Festival. The event, focused on British drama series, saw executives attending from Lionsgate, Channel 4, Sky, Entertainment One and Virgin Media, among others.

Filmarket Hub is eyeing further territories in Europe and especially Latin America, where it plans a TV Pitchbox edition focused on Latin American projects.

Filmarket Hub also organizes Sitges Pitchbox, hosted by Catalonia’s Sitges Film Festival, whose recent edition, held in October, was MC-ed by Ron Perlman, succeeding Guillermo del Toro as its special guest.

CREDIT: Filmarket Hub

