‘Little Boy Blue,’ ‘La Casa De Papel’ Win Drama Prizes at Monte Carlo TV Festival

British fact-based drama “Little Boy Blue,” about the real-life murder of an 11-year-old boy in Liverpool, won the Golden Nymph for long fiction program at the Monte Carlo Television Festival Tuesday, while Spanish heist drama “La Casa De Papel” was named best drama series, and the comedy series prize went to Britain’s “The End of the F***ing World,” which follows a “budding teen psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure” as they embark on a road-trip.

“Little Boy Blue’s” Sinèad Keenan won the actress prize in a long fiction program, while Ewan McGregor won for his performance in “Fargo” in the same category.

The acting prizes in the drama series contest went to Lynn Van Royen for “Hotel Beau Sejour,” and Johannes Lassen in “Below the Surface,” while in the comedy section prizes went to Daisy May Cooper for “This Country” and Tony Shalhoub for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Jury member Jörg Winger, creator and executive producer of “Deutschland 83,” spoke of the variety of genre and approaches among the competitors. “We had everything from pretty authentic almost neo-realist shows to quite novelistic approaches in terms of style,” he said.

Although there were two U.S. shows represented among the winners, “Fargo” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Winger said he was “very heartened by the fact that we have so much wonderful creativity coming out of Europe.”

LONG FICTION PROGRAM

Long Fiction Program – “Little Boy Blue,” ITV Studios (U.K.)

Actress – Sinèad Keenan, “Little Boy Blue” (U.K.)

Actor – Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” (U.S.)

COMEDY TV SERIES

Comedy TV Series – “The End of the F***ing World,” Clerkenwell Films/Dominic Buchanan Productions (U.K.)

Actress – Daisy May Cooper, “This Country” (U.K.)

Actor – Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (U.S.)

DRAMA TV SERIES

Drama TV Series – “La Casa De Papel,” Vancouver Media (Spain)

Actress – Lynn Van Royen, “Hotel Beau Sejour” (Belgium)

Actor – Johannes Lassen, “Below the Surface” (Denmark)

NEWS

Best Documentary – “Abuse and the UN,” Swedish Television/Mission Investigate (Sweden)

Jury Prize – “Mosul,” Mongoose Pictures/Frontline WGBH, (U.K.)

TV News Item – “Libya Slave Auction,” CNN International (U.S./U.K./Libya)

Live Breaking News – “Zimbabwe,” BBC News (U.K.)

INTERNATIONAL TV AUDIENCE AWARDS

Action and Science Fiction TV Series – “Scorpion,” CBS Television Studios, SB Films, Perfect Storm Entertainment, Blackjack Productions, K/O Paper Products (U.S.)

Crime TV Series – “Lethal Weapon,” Lin Pictures in association with Good Session Productions and Warner Bros. Television (U.S.)

Soap Opera – “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Bell-Phillip Television Productions (U.S.)

SPECIAL PRIZES

Prince Rainier III Special Prize – “A Plastic Whale,” Sky News (U.K.)

Prince Rainier III Special Prize – “Forest Blind,” MBC Chungbuk (South Korea)

AMADE Prize – “ISIS Next Generation,” Capa Presse (France)

International Committee of the Red Cross Prize – “Goodbye Aleppo,” BBC Arabic (U.K.)

SIGNIS Prize – “Benede,” Hager Moss Film (Germany)

Monaco Red Cross Prize – “The Power of Silence,” Televisió De Catalunya – CCMA SA, Minoria Absoluta, SA and EITB (Spain)

PeaceJam Prize – “The Divine Order,” Zodiac Pictures (Switzerland)

PeaceJam Prize – “White Right: Meeting the Enemy,” Fuuse Films (U.K.)