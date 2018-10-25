‘La Casa de Papel’ Part 3 Goes into Production: Watch Video

MADRID — The third part of “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”), Netflix’s most-watched non-English language show, is entering production and has added new cast. Netflix dropped a first video on Thursday celebrating the occasion.

Produced directly by Netflix and Vancouver Media, the Madrid-based shingle of series creators Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the third part of “La casa de papel” was originally announced in April. Very little was known then about its plot apart from that “the professor will plan new heists, revealed in 2019,” Netflix said, and that much of the original key cast would return.

“The band is back. This time it will be more than a heist and with new members, the stakes are raised,” Netflix announced Thursday.

Set to the music of “Bella Ciao,” the new video, however, hints more at Part 3 characters than its events, as Parts I and 2 actors, led by Alvaro Morte (The Professor) and Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo) joyously enter a studio for a script reading conducted by Pina and director Jesús Colmenar, caught briefly in a late shot in the video.

New cast members take in Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota), Najwa Nimri (Alicia), Fernando Cayo (Tamayo) and the already-announced Rodrigo de la Serna (The Engineer).

Returning cast seen in the video are Jaime Lorente (Denver), Miguel Herrán (Río), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Alba Flores (Nairobi), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Itziar Ituño (Raquel Murillo), Enrique Arce (Arturo) Kiti Mánver (Mariví) Juan Fernández (Colonel Prieto) and Mario de la Rosa (Suarez).

Despite dying in the climax of Part 2, Berlin (Pedro Alonso) appears at the end of the video, which will spark speculation as to what kind of role he might have in Part 3, whether it will take in flashbacks, for example.

All will no doubt be revealed, little by little in further videos. Spain’s Atresmedia’s and Vancouver Media produced the original series, broadcast in two parts last year in Spain. It attracted a cult following. Released on Netflix, it became global phenomenon.