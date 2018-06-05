‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Hires Gina Mingacci From BBC America (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K.-based production company Sid Gentle Films has brought in Gina Mingacci. She joins from BBC America where, as SVP for scripted, she oversaw development and a slate that included “Killing Eve” and “Orphan Black.”

Mingacci will be an executive producer at Sid Gentle, which is majority-owned by the BBC’s production and distribution arm, BBC Studios. She started at Sid Gentle, which produced “Killing Eve,” “SS-GB,” and “The Durrells,” this week and will relocate to London from L.A. later next month.

The new recruit will exec-produce the second season of “Killing Eve,” the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-penned female-led spy drama that has been a hit for BBC America and launches on the BBC in Britain later this year. Season 2 is already being written and goes into production later this year.

“Gina’s taste and heritage is really sharp,” Sally Woodward Gentle, founder of Sid Gentle, told Variety. “She brings fantastic talent relationships, and because she has been in the States, it allows [us] to continue to build a relationship with U.S. buyers.”

Woodward Gentle said her company is keen to do more in the U.S. after the success of “Killing Eve.” “It’s been really interesting making a show for primary U.S. broadcast first and then backing it into the U.K. and the rest of the world, and we’d love to do that again,” she said.

Mingacci will also work with head of development Henrietta Colvin on shows in progress. The slate includes an adaptation of Elizabeth Jane Howard’s “The Cazalet Chronicles” from Amelia Bulmore, and projects from Jack Thorne and Jesse Armstrong.

Prior to her stint at AMC and BBC-owned BBC America, Mingacci was head of scripted at Meryl Poster’s Superb Entertainment. Before that, she was a movie producer, with credits including “Austenland” and “Gummo.” “Sid Gentle has a proven track record for delivering high-quality and engaging drama, and I’m incredibly excited to be joining their fantastic and creative team,” Mingacci said.