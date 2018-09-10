ITV Studios to Produce New and Returning Formats in Australia, France, Germany, The Nordics

ITV Studios (ITVS) has locked deals for new and returning commissions in Australia, France, Germany and The Nordics.

ITVS Australia, which is led by CEO David Mott, is set to produce the first ever Australian version of “Saturday Night Take Away,” the number one family variety show in the U.K. and Australia, according to the company. The local adaptation will be named “Sunday Night Takeaway” and will air on Network Ten.

“Saturday Night Takeway” will be hosted by Chris Brown and Julia Morris. The pair is also hosting “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!,” whose 5th season will be produced once more by ITVS Australia for Network Ten.

ITVS France, which is headed by Franck Firmin-Guion, is set to produce a new season of “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!,” along with “The Voice”‘s season 8 and a 10th season of the bridal rivalry format “Four Weddings” for TF1.

“We’re very excited to see ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ and ‘I’m a Celebrity…,’ two gems in our rich portfolio of tried and tested format brands, on air in two more major global markets,” said Maria Kyriacou, president of International at ITVS.

Other deals were made for “Dancing on Ice,” the celebrity ice-skating format whose 1st season is currently in pre-production at ITVS Germany and has been commissioned by ProSieben’s SAT.1.

ITVS also produces the 7 international versions of “Love Island” around the world, including in Germany (RTL2), Australia (Network Nine), Sweden (TV4), Norway (TV3), and the upcoming U.S. version for CBS, TV3 in Denmark and MTV3 in Finland.