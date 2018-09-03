Italy’s D’Innocenzo Brothers (‘Don’t Cry’) Set For TV Series With Cattleya (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Damiano D'Innocenzo and Fabio D'Innocenzo'Boys Cry' premiere, 68th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 20 Feb 2018
CREDIT: Michele Tantussi/AGF/REX/Shutterstock

Italian twins Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo who made a splash in Berlin with crimer “Boys Cry” are set to direct a TV series centered around a present-day exorcist produced by Cattleya, Italy’s prominent production shingle controlled by ITV.

Boys Cry,” which explores Rome’s criminal underworld through the prism of two street kids who try to play with the big boys, has gone from Berlin to earning the D’Innocenzo brothers  plenty of critical kudos. They recently won the best emerging director Silver Ribbon prize awarded by Italy’s film critics.

“They gave us a very powerful series concept,” Cattleya topper Riccardo Tozzi said about the show working-titled “Il Proprietario” in Italian, which translates as “The Owner.” 

Tozzi said it will be “a deep series about evil and the necessity of evil” and pointed out that though one of the central characters is an exorcist “he’s totally different from any of the exorcists we’ve seen on screen before.”

The producer praised the twin brothers, who are 30 and self-taught, as “very good writers.” They will handle scripting duties themselves.

“They are so creative and fast,” Tozzi noted, adding that “they are really good at taking notes from us; which doesn’t mean they go with everything we say. But when they don’t agree, they are usually right.”

Though he declined to reveal much else, Tozzi said that “we won’t be seeing exorcism rituals, aside from maybe one” and called “Il Proprietario” a very deep Dostoyevskian show.

“It’s a genre show: it scares you, it has tension, it’s a thriller, but it’s also very deep,” he said.

Cattleya has a broadcaster on board but Tozzi would not reveal which one.

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More TV

  • Damiano D'Innocenzo and Fabio D'Innocenzo'Boys Cry'

    Italy's D'Innocenzo Brothers ('Don't Cry') Set For TV Series With Cattleya (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italian twins Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo who made a splash in Berlin with crimer “Boys Cry” are set to direct a TV series centered around a present-day exorcist produced by Cattleya, Italy’s prominent production shingle controlled by ITV. “Boys Cry,” which explores Rome’s criminal underworld through the prism of two street kids who try to […]

  • THE PURGE -- "Take What's Yours"

    'The Purge' Boss Breaks Down Series Politics, Violence, and Flashbacks

    Italian twins Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo who made a splash in Berlin with crimer “Boys Cry” are set to direct a TV series centered around a present-day exorcist produced by Cattleya, Italy’s prominent production shingle controlled by ITV. “Boys Cry,” which explores Rome’s criminal underworld through the prism of two street kids who try to […]

  • Alberto Barbera'The Aspern Papers' photocall, 75th

    European Arthouse Entity Blasts Venice Chief Alberto Barbera For Pro-Netflix Stance

    Italian twins Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo who made a splash in Berlin with crimer “Boys Cry” are set to direct a TV series centered around a present-day exorcist produced by Cattleya, Italy’s prominent production shingle controlled by ITV. “Boys Cry,” which explores Rome’s criminal underworld through the prism of two street kids who try to […]

  • Remagine Ventures Invests in AI Analytics

    Sky, ProSieben-Backed Remagine Invests in AI Analytics Firm Vault (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italian twins Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo who made a splash in Berlin with crimer “Boys Cry” are set to direct a TV series centered around a present-day exorcist produced by Cattleya, Italy’s prominent production shingle controlled by ITV. “Boys Cry,” which explores Rome’s criminal underworld through the prism of two street kids who try to […]

  • Minimum usage fee is £35Mandatory Credit:

    Venice: European Auteurs Launch Plea For EU to Pass New Digital Copyright Law

    Italian twins Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo who made a splash in Berlin with crimer “Boys Cry” are set to direct a TV series centered around a present-day exorcist produced by Cattleya, Italy’s prominent production shingle controlled by ITV. “Boys Cry,” which explores Rome’s criminal underworld through the prism of two street kids who try to […]

  • Anna Friel in ‘Deep Water,’ Leads

    Anna Friel in ‘Deep Water,’ Star Joins ITV's Female-Led Drama

    Italian twins Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo who made a splash in Berlin with crimer “Boys Cry” are set to direct a TV series centered around a present-day exorcist produced by Cattleya, Italy’s prominent production shingle controlled by ITV. “Boys Cry,” which explores Rome’s criminal underworld through the prism of two street kids who try to […]

  • Liverpool Film Studio Site Hit by

    Fire Damages Iconic Liverpool Site Set for New Film and TV Studio

    Italian twins Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo who made a splash in Berlin with crimer “Boys Cry” are set to direct a TV series centered around a present-day exorcist produced by Cattleya, Italy’s prominent production shingle controlled by ITV. “Boys Cry,” which explores Rome’s criminal underworld through the prism of two street kids who try to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad