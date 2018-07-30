HBO Latin America Greenlights Second Season of ‘The Bronze Garden’

HBO Latin America has greenlit a second season of Argentine thriller series “The Bronze Garden” (“El Jardin de Bronce”), which has aired across 50 HBO international markets, including HBO Spain and HBO Nordic.

The eight-episode thriller centered on an architect in desperate search for his four-year-old daughter who vanished with her babysitter in a Buenos Aires subway. He is aided by a brilliant, if unconventional, private detective.

Co-produced with leading Argentine production company Pol-ka, the second season is based on a new set of scripts by Gustavo Malajovich, author of the eponymous bestseller which inspired the first season, and scribe Marcos Osorio Vidal.

Production kicks off in Buenos Aires in August. Joaquin Furriel reprises his role as the architect who in this new season helps resolve a case that had gone cold. Hernán Goldfrid and Pablo Fendrik direct the series once more.

Luis F. Peraza, Roberto Ríos and Paul Drago of HBO Latin America Originals and Pol-ka’s Adrián Suar and Diego Andrasnik serve as executive producers.

This year, HBO Latin America marks its 15th anniversary in originals production, which began with Argentine-made “Epitafios” in 2003 followed by a building portfolio of series, including Pablo Larrain-created “Profugos,” prison drama “Capadocia” and one of its longest-playing skeins, International Emmy winner “Sr. Avila,” now on its fourth and final season.

In June, the company announced its first foray into Colombia with the series “Mil Colmillos,” in conjunction with Rhayuela Films. Jaime Osorio, best known for his suspense thrillers “El Paramo” (“The Squad”) and “Siete Cabezas,” co-directs the series with Pablo Gonzalez (“Cord”).