HBO Latin America Greenlights Second Season of ‘The Bronze Garden’

Pol-ka co-production underway in Buenos Aires in August

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HBO Latin America

HBO Latin America has greenlit a second season of Argentine thriller series “The Bronze Garden” (“El Jardin de Bronce”), which has aired across 50 HBO international markets, including HBO Spain and HBO Nordic.

The eight-episode thriller centered on an architect in desperate search for his four-year-old daughter who vanished with her babysitter in a Buenos Aires subway. He is aided by a brilliant, if unconventional, private detective.

Co-produced with leading Argentine production company Pol-ka, the second season is based on a new set of scripts by Gustavo Malajovich, author of the eponymous bestseller which inspired the first season, and scribe Marcos Osorio Vidal.

Production kicks off in Buenos Aires in August. Joaquin Furriel reprises his role as the architect who in this new season helps resolve a case that had gone cold. Hernán Goldfrid and Pablo Fendrik direct the series once more.

Luis F. Peraza, Roberto Ríos and Paul Drago of HBO Latin America Originals and Pol-ka’s Adrián Suar and Diego Andrasnik serve as executive producers.

This year, HBO Latin America marks its 15th anniversary in originals production, which began with Argentine-made “Epitafios” in 2003 followed by a building portfolio of series, including Pablo Larrain-created “Profugos,” prison drama “Capadocia” and one of its longest-playing skeins, International Emmy winner “Sr. Avila,” now on its fourth and final season.

In June, the company announced its first foray into Colombia with the series “Mil Colmillos,” in conjunction with Rhayuela Films. Jaime Osorio, best known for his suspense thrillers “El Paramo” (“The Squad”) and “Siete Cabezas,” co-directs the series with Pablo Gonzalez (“Cord”).

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • The Walking Dead Season 7 Finale

    Andrew Lincoln Explains Why He's Leaving 'The Walking Dead'

    HBO Latin America has greenlit a second season of Argentine thriller series “The Bronze Garden” (“El Jardin de Bronce”), which has aired across 50 HBO international markets, including HBO Spain and HBO Nordic. The eight-episode thriller centered on an architect in desperate search for his four-year-old daughter who vanished with her babysitter in a Buenos […]

  • hugh howey's wool

    Hugh Howey's 'Wool' in Development as AMC Series From LaToya Morgan (EXCLUSIVE)

    HBO Latin America has greenlit a second season of Argentine thriller series “The Bronze Garden” (“El Jardin de Bronce”), which has aired across 50 HBO international markets, including HBO Spain and HBO Nordic. The eight-episode thriller centered on an architect in desperate search for his four-year-old daughter who vanished with her babysitter in a Buenos […]

  • Lindsay Lohan

    MTV Orders Lindsay Lohan Docuseries 'Lohan Beach Club'

    HBO Latin America has greenlit a second season of Argentine thriller series “The Bronze Garden” (“El Jardin de Bronce”), which has aired across 50 HBO international markets, including HBO Spain and HBO Nordic. The eight-episode thriller centered on an architect in desperate search for his four-year-old daughter who vanished with her babysitter in a Buenos […]

  • Julie Chen Addresses Leslie Moonves Allegations

    Julie Chen Says She 'Stands By' Statement Supporting Leslie Moonves on 'The Talk'

    HBO Latin America has greenlit a second season of Argentine thriller series “The Bronze Garden” (“El Jardin de Bronce”), which has aired across 50 HBO international markets, including HBO Spain and HBO Nordic. The eight-episode thriller centered on an architect in desperate search for his four-year-old daughter who vanished with her babysitter in a Buenos […]

  • Lily Mae Harrington

    Showtime Orders 'Queen Fur' Pilot from Eileen Myers

    HBO Latin America has greenlit a second season of Argentine thriller series “The Bronze Garden” (“El Jardin de Bronce”), which has aired across 50 HBO international markets, including HBO Spain and HBO Nordic. The eight-episode thriller centered on an architect in desperate search for his four-year-old daughter who vanished with her babysitter in a Buenos […]

  • Albert Cheng, Jennifer Salke and Vernon

    Netflix and Amazon Present Differing Visions for Streaming's Future at TCA (Column)

    HBO Latin America has greenlit a second season of Argentine thriller series “The Bronze Garden” (“El Jardin de Bronce”), which has aired across 50 HBO international markets, including HBO Spain and HBO Nordic. The eight-episode thriller centered on an architect in desperate search for his four-year-old daughter who vanished with her babysitter in a Buenos […]

  • Lodge 49

    'Lodge 49' Bosses on Making a 'Modern-Day Fable'

    HBO Latin America has greenlit a second season of Argentine thriller series “The Bronze Garden” (“El Jardin de Bronce”), which has aired across 50 HBO international markets, including HBO Spain and HBO Nordic. The eight-episode thriller centered on an architect in desperate search for his four-year-old daughter who vanished with her babysitter in a Buenos […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad