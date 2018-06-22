HBO Latin America Makes First Colombian Fiction TV Series

Jaime Osorio of Rhayuela Films co-directing ‘Mil Colmillos’

CREDIT: Mauricio Cadavid/HBO Latin America

HBO Latin America is marking its first foray into Colombia with the series “Mil Colmillos,” in conjunction with Rhayuela Films. Jaime Osorio, best known for his suspense thrillers “El Paramo” (“The Squad”) and “Siete Cabezas,” will co-direct the series with Pablo Gonzalez (“Cord”).

Osorio and Guillermo Escalona co-wrote and co-created “Mil Colmillos,” roughly translated to “A Thousand Fangs,” which refers to the violence and brutality that beset Colombia in the past, according to Osorio.

Series turns on an elite military command on a mission to kill off the enigmatic leader of an unidentified squad roaming the jungles of Colombia.

Plans are to film the eight one-hour episodes back-to-back in multiple locations in Colombia, including the capital of Bogota and the Amazon jungle.

“Mil Colmillos” will rank among HBO Latin America’s biggest productions, given the logistical challenges of some of its remote locations and the cast and crew Osorio is currently assembling. Osorio anticipates a four-month shoot starting in August. The premium TV service aims to launch the series towards the end of 2019.

Federico Durán, Osorio’s producing partner in Rhayuela Films, and HBO LA’s Luis F. Peraza, Roberto Rios and Paul Drago serve as executive producers.

“Los Colmillos” is likely to be one of several productions to be made in the South American country. After the success of its Colombian documentary, “Guerras Ajenas” (“Distant Wars”), HBO Latin America decided to further invest in original local productions.

Now celebrating its 15th anniversary as a producer of original series, HBO Latin America has been producing a string of original Latino productions, among them: “Epitafios,” “Profugos,” “El Negocio,”, “Capadocia” and its latest hit series and one of its longest-playing skeins, International Emmy winner “Sr. Avila,” entering its fourth season in July.

