HBO Europe Greenlights Czech Series ‘Oblivious’

Director Ivan Zacharias helmed cabler's 'Wasteland'

CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO Europe

Adding to its line-up of original productions from Central and Eastern Europe, HBO Europe announced Sunday at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival that it has greenlit an original Czech series, “Oblivious.”

The espionage drama set in Czechoslovakia during the 1980s will be helmed by Ivan Zacharias, whose HBO Europe series “Wasteland” is now set for streaming distribution in the U.S.

The six-part spy story is being written by television screenwriter Ondrej Gabriel, which the company has said illustrates its commitment to developing new talent from the region.

Zacharias created a bleak, menacing world in his past series for HBO Europe, “Wasteland,” which followed the trail of a child-napping in the Czech Republic’s northern coal region amid power intrigues and corporate secrets.

That series, which released two seasons, premiered at Karlovy Vary in 2016 amid warm audience and critical responses.

The “Oblivious” announcement capped a panel at the festival that focused on HBO Europe’s role in discovering and developing writers in Central Europe, where it has been producing original series since 2011.

HBO Europe produces local originals in nine territories across Central Europe, Scandinavia and Spain, with all series premiering day-and-date across its footprint. Upcoming productions include “Blinded by the Lights” in Poland, “Gosta” in Sweden, “Hackerville” in Romania and Germany, “Success” in Croatia, “Beforeigners in Norway and “Golden Life” in Hungary.

Previous Czech-filmed original projects by the company include the Agnieszka Holland-directed miniseries “Burning Bush,” romantic comedy “Head Over Heels,” thriller “Mamon” and three seasons of a local version of “In Treatment.”

Pictured: “Wasteland”

