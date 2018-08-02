Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Group Posts 4% Drop in Revenue Over First Half of 2018

German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported a 4% drop in revenues to €1,8 billion and adjusted net income at €230 million over the first half of 2018.

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at €459 million in the first half of 2018, on par with last year, while the adjusted EBITDA margin went up by 25.6%, reflecting the cost management measures taken in the entertainment division as well as higher revenues from the distribution activity.

ProSiebenSat.1’s ratings were also on par with last year with a 26.9% market share in spite of the Winter Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

Dr. Jan Kemper, CFO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, said he “(anticipates) the second half of the year to be stronger, as it has been the case in previous years.”

Meanwhile, in the content production & global sales segment, ProSiebenSat.’s Red Arrow Studios signed key production deals for the coming months. These include the first New York Times documentary series for the US broadcaster FX and the streaming platform Hulu which will be produced by Red Arrow Studios’s subsidiary Left Right, and the fifth season of the crime series “Bosch” (pictured) which Amazon Prime Video has already commissioned.

But ProSiebenSat.1 also said its global sales business has benefited from Red Arrow Studios’s acquisition of a majority stake in U.S.distribution company Gravitas Ventures in November 2017.

Max Conze, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, said the company will be making some changes to adapt to the rapidly changing environment.

“We will place an even stronger focus on building an Entertainment business offering linear and digital content end-to-end (…) and we will be viewer and consumer centric in everything we do,” said Conze.

The executive said the company was currently working on a strategic update and will unveil the results at this year’s Capital Markets Day in November.

ProSiebenSat.1 announced in June its plan to join forces with Discovery to build a leading streaming platform for Germany which will deliver local, European, and US content. Set to be launched during the first half of 2019, the initiative was approved by German and Austrian antitrust authorities at the end of July.