Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Group Posts 4% Drop in Revenue Over First Half of 2018

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Different projects require a different strategy. You’ve got to be open-minded. The fact that we have our own channel is very, very helpful.” Mark Burnett
CREDIT: Aaron Epstein

German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported a 4% drop in revenues to €1,8 billion and adjusted net income at €230 million over the first half of 2018.

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at €459 million in the first half of 2018, on par with last year, while the adjusted EBITDA margin went up by 25.6%, reflecting the cost management measures taken in the entertainment division as well as higher revenues from the distribution activity.

ProSiebenSat.1’s ratings were also on par with last year with a 26.9% market share in spite of the Winter Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

Dr. Jan Kemper, CFO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, said he “(anticipates) the second half of the year to be stronger, as it has been the case in previous years.”

Meanwhile, in the content production & global sales segment, ProSiebenSat.’s Red Arrow Studios signed key production deals for the coming months. These include the first New York Times documentary series for the US broadcaster FX and the streaming platform Hulu which will be produced by Red Arrow Studios’s subsidiary Left Right, and the fifth season of the crime series “Bosch” (pictured) which Amazon Prime Video has already commissioned.

Related

But ProSiebenSat.1 also said its global sales business has benefited from Red Arrow Studios’s acquisition of a majority stake in U.S.distribution company Gravitas Ventures in November 2017.

Max Conze, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, said the company will be making some changes to adapt to the rapidly changing environment.

“We will place an even stronger focus on building an Entertainment business offering linear and digital content end-to-end (…) and we will be viewer and consumer centric in everything we do,” said Conze.

The executive said the company was currently working on a strategic update and will unveil the results at this year’s Capital Markets Day in November.

ProSiebenSat.1 announced in June its plan to join forces with Discovery to build a leading streaming platform for Germany which will deliver local, European, and US content. Set to be launched during the first half of 2019, the initiative was approved by German and Austrian antitrust authorities at the end of July.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Different projects require a different strategy.

    Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Group Posts 4% Drop in Revenue Over First Half of 2018

    German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported a 4% drop in revenues to €1,8 billion and adjusted net income at €230 million over the first half of 2018. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at €459 million in the first half of 2018, on par with last year, while the adjusted […]

  • BBC Studios and Qatar’s beIN Join

    BBC Studios, Qatar’s beIN Pact to Produce Content for Middle East and Turkey

    German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported a 4% drop in revenues to €1,8 billion and adjusted net income at €230 million over the first half of 2018. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at €459 million in the first half of 2018, on par with last year, while the adjusted […]

  • FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE EP

    Samantha Bee Slams Leslie Moonves' Continued Employment at CBS

    German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported a 4% drop in revenues to €1,8 billion and adjusted net income at €230 million over the first half of 2018. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at €459 million in the first half of 2018, on par with last year, while the adjusted […]

  • Bill Pullman

    'The Sinner' Star Bill Pullman on Exploring Ambrose's Childhood Trauma in Season 2

    German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported a 4% drop in revenues to €1,8 billion and adjusted net income at €230 million over the first half of 2018. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at €459 million in the first half of 2018, on par with last year, while the adjusted […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Hires Two Law Firms to Investigate Leslie Moonves Allegations

    German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported a 4% drop in revenues to €1,8 billion and adjusted net income at €230 million over the first half of 2018. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at €459 million in the first half of 2018, on par with last year, while the adjusted […]

  • The Originals -- "'When the Saints

    'The Originals' Boss Talks 'Tragic' Series Finale, Looking Ahead to 'Legacies'

    German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported a 4% drop in revenues to €1,8 billion and adjusted net income at €230 million over the first half of 2018. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at €459 million in the first half of 2018, on par with last year, while the adjusted […]

  • Leslie Moonves, President and CEO of

    Les Moonves Steps Down From Anita Hill Sexual Harassment Commission

    German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group has reported a 4% drop in revenues to €1,8 billion and adjusted net income at €230 million over the first half of 2018. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at €459 million in the first half of 2018, on par with last year, while the adjusted […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad