Season 2 of Gael Garcia Bernal’s ‘Here on Earth’ Underway

Location shooting is underway in Mexico and Argentina for Season 2 of Fox Premium’s “Here on Earth” (“Aqui en la Tierra,”), the multi award- winning series created by Gael Garcia Bernal, Kyzza Terrazas and Jorge Dorantes.

Mexican actors Adriana Barraza, Kristyan Ferrer and Natasha Dupeyron join the Season 1 cast toplined by Bernal, Alfonso Dosal, Daniel Giménez Cacho –who will also helm an episode – along with Tenoch Huerta, Colombian actress Paulina Dávila and Spanish actress Ariadna Gil.

The political drama-thriller series of eight one-hour episodes has already picked up a clutch of awards including at Canneseries, the Zurich Film Festival, and most recently at the Fenix Film Awards held in Mexico City in its Outstanding Ensemble Cast category.

In this new season of “Here on Earth,” lead character Carlos Calles (Dosal), begins to perceive certainties about the death of his father while his stepfather, Governor Mario Rocha (Giménez Cacho), tries to keep the truth hidden and is bent on continuing his presidential career.

The love triangle between Calles, his childhood friend Adan (Huerta) and Elisa Rocha (Dávila) implodes, raising conflicts that will impact their personal and political lives.

Mexican director Gabriel Ripstein, hot off the success of “Un extraño enemigo,” will shoot four episodes, Gimenez Cacho (“La Habitación”) directs one and Mariana Chenillo (“Club of Crows”), who also co-wrote the series with Terrazas (“Bayoneta”) and Dorantes (“El Vato”), will direct three.

“Here on Earth” is a Fox Networks Group Latin America production made in creative collaboration with Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna’s new shingle, La Corriente del Golfo.

Location shoots will include various settings in Mexico as well as the city of San Carlos of Bariloche in Argentina’s Patagonia region.

Season 2 is slated to bow on Fox Premium Latin America in 2019. The first full season is available on the Fox Premium app.