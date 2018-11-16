×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Season 2 of Gael Garcia Bernal’s ‘Here on Earth’ Underway

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gabriel Garcia Bernal Here on Earth
CREDIT: Rosa Hadit

Location shooting is underway in Mexico and Argentina for Season 2 of Fox Premium’s “Here on Earth” (“Aqui en la Tierra,”), the multi award- winning series created by Gael Garcia Bernal, Kyzza Terrazas and Jorge Dorantes.

Mexican actors Adriana Barraza, Kristyan Ferrer and Natasha Dupeyron join the Season 1 cast toplined by Bernal, Alfonso Dosal, Daniel Giménez Cacho –who will also helm an episode – along with Tenoch Huerta, Colombian actress Paulina Dávila and Spanish actress Ariadna Gil.

The political drama-thriller series of eight one-hour episodes has already picked up a clutch of awards including at Canneseries, the Zurich Film Festival, and most recently at the Fenix Film Awards held in Mexico City in its Outstanding Ensemble Cast category.

In this new season of “Here on Earth,” lead character Carlos Calles (Dosal), begins to perceive certainties about the death of his father while his stepfather, Governor Mario Rocha (Giménez Cacho), tries to keep the truth hidden and is bent on continuing his presidential career.

The love triangle between Calles, his childhood friend Adan (Huerta) and Elisa Rocha (Dávila) implodes, raising conflicts that will impact their personal and political lives.

Mexican director Gabriel Ripstein, hot off the success of “Un extraño enemigo,” will shoot four episodes, Gimenez Cacho (“La Habitación”) directs one and Mariana Chenillo (“Club of Crows”), who also co-wrote the series with Terrazas (“Bayoneta”) and Dorantes (“El Vato”), will direct three.

“Here on Earth” is a Fox Networks Group Latin America production made in creative collaboration with Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna’s new shingle, La Corriente del Golfo.

Location shoots will include various settings in Mexico as well as the city of San Carlos of Bariloche in Argentina’s Patagonia region.

Season 2 is slated to bow on Fox Premium Latin America in 2019. The first full season is available on the Fox Premium app.

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More TV

  • Gabriel Garcia Bernal Here on Earth

    Season 2 of Gael Garcia Bernal’s ‘Here on Earth’ Underway

    Location shooting is underway in Mexico and Argentina for Season 2 of Fox Premium’s “Here on Earth” (“Aqui en la Tierra,”), the multi award- winning series created by Gael Garcia Bernal, Kyzza Terrazas and Jorge Dorantes. Mexican actors Adriana Barraza, Kristyan Ferrer and Natasha Dupeyron join the Season 1 cast toplined by Bernal, Alfonso Dosal, […]

  • Sutton Foster'A Chorus Line' 75th Anniversary

    'Younger' Star Sutton Foster Recalls One of Her Early 'Terrible' Auditions

    Location shooting is underway in Mexico and Argentina for Season 2 of Fox Premium’s “Here on Earth” (“Aqui en la Tierra,”), the multi award- winning series created by Gael Garcia Bernal, Kyzza Terrazas and Jorge Dorantes. Mexican actors Adriana Barraza, Kristyan Ferrer and Natasha Dupeyron join the Season 1 cast toplined by Bernal, Alfonso Dosal, […]

  • 'Dirty John' Team Talks Adapting True

    'Dirty John' Team Talks Adapting True Family Horror Tale for Scripted Series

    Location shooting is underway in Mexico and Argentina for Season 2 of Fox Premium’s “Here on Earth” (“Aqui en la Tierra,”), the multi award- winning series created by Gael Garcia Bernal, Kyzza Terrazas and Jorge Dorantes. Mexican actors Adriana Barraza, Kristyan Ferrer and Natasha Dupeyron join the Season 1 cast toplined by Bernal, Alfonso Dosal, […]

  • TV Roundup: Kumail Nanjiani Joins the

    TV Roundup: Kumail Nanjiani Joins 'Twilight Zone' at CBS All Access

    Location shooting is underway in Mexico and Argentina for Season 2 of Fox Premium’s “Here on Earth” (“Aqui en la Tierra,”), the multi award- winning series created by Gael Garcia Bernal, Kyzza Terrazas and Jorge Dorantes. Mexican actors Adriana Barraza, Kristyan Ferrer and Natasha Dupeyron join the Season 1 cast toplined by Bernal, Alfonso Dosal, […]

  • MGM Q3 2018 Earnings: Strong Revenue

    MGM Sees Strong Revenue Gains Due to TV Content

    Location shooting is underway in Mexico and Argentina for Season 2 of Fox Premium’s “Here on Earth” (“Aqui en la Tierra,”), the multi award- winning series created by Gael Garcia Bernal, Kyzza Terrazas and Jorge Dorantes. Mexican actors Adriana Barraza, Kristyan Ferrer and Natasha Dupeyron join the Season 1 cast toplined by Bernal, Alfonso Dosal, […]

  • Dogs

    'Dogs' Team Talks Celebrating 'Bond' Between Humans and Dogs, 'Not Leading With Sadness'

    Location shooting is underway in Mexico and Argentina for Season 2 of Fox Premium’s “Here on Earth” (“Aqui en la Tierra,”), the multi award- winning series created by Gael Garcia Bernal, Kyzza Terrazas and Jorge Dorantes. Mexican actors Adriana Barraza, Kristyan Ferrer and Natasha Dupeyron join the Season 1 cast toplined by Bernal, Alfonso Dosal, […]

  • Hugh Grant Joins Nicole Kidman in

    Hugh Grant Joins Nicole Kidman in HBO Series 'The Undoing'

    Location shooting is underway in Mexico and Argentina for Season 2 of Fox Premium’s “Here on Earth” (“Aqui en la Tierra,”), the multi award- winning series created by Gael Garcia Bernal, Kyzza Terrazas and Jorge Dorantes. Mexican actors Adriana Barraza, Kristyan Ferrer and Natasha Dupeyron join the Season 1 cast toplined by Bernal, Alfonso Dosal, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad