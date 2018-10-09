You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Names Oliver Lang as COO

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Big Light

Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, whose credits include “Medici: Masters of Florence,” “Ransom” and Emmy winning “The Man in the High Castle,” has named Oliver Lang as chief operating officer. Based at the company’s London headquarters, Lang will oversee its operations, strategic partnerships and financing for drama projects.

Writer-showrunner Spotnitz, who credits include “The X-Files,” “Hunted” and “Strike Back,” founded Big Light five years ago to produce a diverse slate of international television series, and has since become one of Europe’s fastest-growing independent production companies.

As well as Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” now in its fourth season, the company’s projects include “Ransom,” now in its third season for CBS and Global; “Medici: Masters of Florence” and two seasons of “Medici: The Magnificent,” both for RAI and Netflix; and “The Indian Detective” for Netflix.

Lang is managing director of Sharp Edge Media, the company he founded earlier this year to provide commercial and strategic advice to the TV industry. He will continue as head of Sharp Edge, in addition to his role at Big Light.

Related

Lang has worked in the TV industry for more than 20 years and has held senior positions in the BBC, BBC Worldwide, Carlton Television and the independent sector. He has been responsible for more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) of investment in original production, led major organizational change and established BBC Worldwide as a leading investor in the U.K. production sector. He has extensive board level experience including as a director of British network UKTV and of Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow Productions.

Before founding Sharp Edge, Lang was controller of content investment at BBC Worldwide, the British public broadcaster’s commercial arm. There he oversaw investment in some of the U.K.’s best-known programs including “Blue Planet II,” “Sherlock” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” known in the U.S. as “Dancing With the Stars.”

He also initiated BBC Worldwide’s strategy for investment in British production companies: investments completed in his time included Lookout Point, Baby Cow, Clerkenwell, Curtis Brown and Cuba Pictures’ Original Talent and 72 Films.

Prior to BBC Worldwide, Lang was head of operations and business affairs for factual commissioning at BBC Television, with responsibility for a commissioning business delivering 2,000 hours of original productions a year. Programs broadcast during this time include “Great British Bake Off,” “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Frozen Planet.”

“Oliver possesses a wealth of experience, incredible strategic know-how and deeply held relationships in the industry,” Spotnitz said.

“I love the ambition of [Big Light’s] shows and the richness of their slate and I’m looking forward to scaling new heights with them,” Lang said.

Lang replaces Jamie Hall, who joined Big Light from Eleven Films two years ago. Hall will unveil his next venture on Wednesday.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Names Oliver

    Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Names Oliver Lang as COO

    Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, whose credits include “Medici: Masters of Florence,” “Ransom” and Emmy winning “The Man in the High Castle,” has named Oliver Lang as chief operating officer. Based at the company’s London headquarters, Lang will oversee its operations, strategic partnerships and financing for drama projects. Writer-showrunner Spotnitz, who credits include “The X-Files,” […]

  • Sky, NBCU, Sony Buy 'The Rookie'

    Nathan Fillion’s 'The Rookie' Signed Up by International Buyers Including Sky, NBCU, Sony

    Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, whose credits include “Medici: Masters of Florence,” “Ransom” and Emmy winning “The Man in the High Castle,” has named Oliver Lang as chief operating officer. Based at the company’s London headquarters, Lang will oversee its operations, strategic partnerships and financing for drama projects. Writer-showrunner Spotnitz, who credits include “The X-Files,” […]

  • Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill - Better

    'Better Call Saul' Team on the Season Finale: 'It's Either a Break or a Breakthrough' (SPOILERS)

    Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, whose credits include “Medici: Masters of Florence,” “Ransom” and Emmy winning “The Man in the High Castle,” has named Oliver Lang as chief operating officer. Based at the company’s London headquarters, Lang will oversee its operations, strategic partnerships and financing for drama projects. Writer-showrunner Spotnitz, who credits include “The X-Files,” […]

  • WGA West Logo

    Writers Guild Spurns Informal Talks With Talent Agents on Agency Rules

    Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, whose credits include “Medici: Masters of Florence,” “Ransom” and Emmy winning “The Man in the High Castle,” has named Oliver Lang as chief operating officer. Based at the company’s London headquarters, Lang will oversee its operations, strategic partnerships and financing for drama projects. Writer-showrunner Spotnitz, who credits include “The X-Files,” […]

  • Freaks and Geeks

    Busy Philipps Says James Franco Physically Assaulted Her on 'Freaks and Geeks' Set

    Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, whose credits include “Medici: Masters of Florence,” “Ransom” and Emmy winning “The Man in the High Castle,” has named Oliver Lang as chief operating officer. Based at the company’s London headquarters, Lang will oversee its operations, strategic partnerships and financing for drama projects. Writer-showrunner Spotnitz, who credits include “The X-Files,” […]

  • All American Charmed Legacies

    CW Expands Script Orders for 'All American,' 'Charmed,' 'Legacies'

    Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, whose credits include “Medici: Masters of Florence,” “Ransom” and Emmy winning “The Man in the High Castle,” has named Oliver Lang as chief operating officer. Based at the company’s London headquarters, Lang will oversee its operations, strategic partnerships and financing for drama projects. Writer-showrunner Spotnitz, who credits include “The X-Files,” […]

  • Peter Rice Dana Walden

    Analysis: Peter Rice, Dana Walden Tasked With Forging New Path for Production at Enlarged Disney

    Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions, whose credits include “Medici: Masters of Florence,” “Ransom” and Emmy winning “The Man in the High Castle,” has named Oliver Lang as chief operating officer. Based at the company’s London headquarters, Lang will oversee its operations, strategic partnerships and financing for drama projects. Writer-showrunner Spotnitz, who credits include “The X-Files,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad