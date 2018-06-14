France’s Kids Programming Network Gulli Orders 16 New Animated Series

Gulli, Lagardere’s French television network dedicated to children’s programming, has commissioned 16 new animated series which were announced at Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Among the freshly-ordered shows are “Squish,” a comedy series following a joyful popular of bacteria, produced by Cottonwood Media; “Ninja Express,” a fantasy-filled cartoon about three ninjas running an unusual delivery service, produced by France’s Frog Box and Belgium’s Creative Conspiracy; and “Boy, Girl, etc.,” about a colorful family made up of humans, animals and a piece of cheese which speaks, produced by France’s Watch Next Media, Ireland’s Kavaleer and the U.S.’s American Greetings.

Another anticipated new show landing on Gulli include “Les aventures of Nasredine,” a short-format series based on Nasreddin, a mythical figure of oriental culture who travels across the planet and through all ages sitting on a donkey. He uses comedy and burlesque to denounce stupidity, prejudice, vanity, cowardice, conformism and greed. Millimages is producing the series which has also been commissioned by Gulli Bil Arabi, the one-year old Arabic-speaking channel of the group.

Meanwhile, Gulli Africa has ordered “L’arbre a Palimpseste,” a series following a wise elderly woman who solves her grand-children’s worries by telling them enlightening stories about iconic figures of African history.

So far this year, Gulli, which includes the flagship Gulli channel as well as Canal J and TiJi, “ranks as France’s leading youth-themed channel with a 42% market share,” said Caroline Cochaux, the head of Lagardere Active’s TV division and and president of Gulli.