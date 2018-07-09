‘Find Me in Paris’ Returns for Second Season with Irish Directors Ronan and Robert Burke

Ronan and Robert Burke, the Dublin-born brothers best known for directing the popular crime drama “Red Rock” and Netflix horse-riding series “Free Rein,” have come on board to direct episodes of the time-traveling ballerina series “Find Me in Paris.”

“Find Me in Paris” is being produced by David Michel, Zoé Carrera Allaix and Cecile Lauritano at Cottonwood Media, a division of Federation Entertainment, which has just kicked off production on season two of the half-hour premium tween series.

Matt Bloom, who helmed the first season, will be back to direct the second order of “Find Me in Paris.” Earlier this year, Bloom earned an international Emmy Award nomination, as well as a BAFTA nom for his critically acclaimed series “Hank Zipzer.” Bloom also directed Disney’s hit series “The Lodge” which sold in over 112 countries.

Federation Kids & Family worldwide will be selling the 26 new half-hour episodes of “Find Me in Paris” in international markets (excluding Germany, GST and Scandinavia which is managed by ZDF Enterprises), on top of the 26 episodes of season one.

Written and co-executive produced by Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch (“Ride”), the €12 million series is one of Europe’s rare high-end live action series aimed at tweens and teenagers. The show’s second season has already been picked up by key broadcasters such as France Télévisions and Disney (France and Italy).

The first season of the fantasy-filled ballet series is rolling out internationally this fall on major broadcasters and services, notably NBC Universal (USA), Hulu (USA), ABC (Australia), and VRT (Belgium), among others.

“We are very excited to start shooting 26 new episodes, allowing us to offer an impressive 52 episodes of this critically acclaimed series to our clients,” said Michel, managing director of Federation Kids & Family and president of Cottonwood Media. “We welcome the new super-talented British directors and cast who have helped make ‘Find Me in Paris’ an international star.”

Season two brings back Jessica Lord in the leading role, as well as Hannah Dodd, Eubha Akilade, Castle Rock, Rory J. Saper and Christy O’Donnel. New cast members include London-born actor Terique Jarret, who previously starred in the West End production “Motown the Musical.”

The second season will largely take place in the iconic Parisian Garnier Opera House and will again revolve around Lena Grisky, a time-traveling young dancer and princess poised to become the next young star of the ballet world in 1905. The ballet will be choreographed by Jean Guillaume Bart, the renowned former Étoile of the Opera of Paris, while the street dancing will be directed by Zack Reece, who is also a judge on the talent show “The Dancers” and has worked with Janet Jackson and Kelly Rowland, among others.

“Find me in Paris” is backed by ZDF, ZDF Enterprises and the Opera National de Paris.

John Hopewell contributed to this report.