Federation Entertainment Acquires Stake in WeMake

By

International Correspondent

CREDIT: Julien Cauvin

Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment, a leading player in international drama and kids’ entertainment, has acquired a stake in WeMake, a production company specializing in unscripted, scripted and digital formats.

WeMake was launched a year ago by Bouchra Réjani, the former COO of Shine France. The Paris-based banner has so far developed a catalog of more than 20 original formats, and has signed several co-production and distribution deals with John de Mol’s Talpa TV in Europe, as well as Lionsgate and Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) in the U.S.

WeMake has also partnered with Live Nation Productions in the U.S. to develop and produce a musical talent contest. In addition, it has acquired French remake rights to the Flemish TV show “Taboe,” a thought-provoking comedy format which is a ratings hit in Belgium and has sold to more than a dozen countries.

“WeMake has the same strategic vision as Federation – to invest heavily in creating original formats; selling these formats both in France and internationally, with a particular focus on the United States; and developing new formats in order to bring new life to the genre while becoming relevant for platforms,” said Breton, whose company’s credits include “Marseille” and “The Bureau.”

Réjani said “the arrival of new platforms on the unscripted market is shaking up the game for the greater benefit of creation.”

“The race between networks, their studios and these new players is boosting the entire sector to create new, original and cost-effective formats,” said Réjani, adding that WeMake strives to “bring together the best creative talents from France and elsewhere to forge global partnerships in order to meet this demand.”

