Federation Entertainment Acquires Majority Stake in Italy’s Fabula Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Pascal Breton’s Paris-based Federation Entertainment has acquired a 51% stake in Fabula Pictures, Nicola and Marco de Angelis’ leading Italian production company.

Founded five years ago by the de Angelises, the Rome-based company boasts a strong track record in TV and in film. Their latest project, “Baby,” which is Netflix’s second Italian-language original series, will bow Nov. 30. The series was inspired by a 2014 prostitution scandal involving upper-class Italian schoolgirls and powerful men in Rome.

“Nicola and Marco have quickly grown into one of Italy’s top producers of premium series, both for Italian broadcasters and digital platforms, and they have taken their place among the new and dynamic generation of creators of Italian series aimed at the global market,” said Breton, Federation Entertainment’s CEO.

“Federation has already developed strong ties with Italian broadcasters and producers, as well as provided several series to global platforms,” said Breton, adding that he loves “Italy and its culture.” He said Federation would give Fabula “the means to speed up its development and capacity to create and finance major international series.”

De Angelis, co-CEO of Fabula Pictures, said the two companies share the same “vision of the market, creative demand and our appetite for innovation.” He added that the banner’s goal was to become an “independent global studio in Italy, like Federation in France.”

Simona Rapino, who has worked at a major investment company in Paris for eight years, has just been appointed COO of Fabula. Rapino will now be in charge of sustaining Fabula’s growth and spearheading two international co-productions which are currently being co-developed with Rai and Mediaset.

Federation has just raised $18.4 million to expand its footprint and has recently taken a stake in WeMake. The company has signed a joint distribution agreement with leading independent production banner Elephant.