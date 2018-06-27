Endemol Shine Group Appoints Lars Blomgren to New Role of Scripted Head for EMEA

Endemol Shine Group is set to further expand its role in the competitive drama field with the appointment of well-seasoned Scandinavian executive Lars Blomgren to the newly-created position of head of scripted for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Asia) region.

The hiring of Blomgren in this new role underscores the company’s ambition to ramp up its portfolio of non-English language scripted content.

Blomgren will work closely with Endemol Shine Group’s vast network scripted producers and companies across non-English language markets, including in the Nordics (Filmlance, Rubicon), Germany (Wiedemann and Berg), Netherlands (NL Flms), France (ES Fiction), Iberia (Diagonal), Israel (Endemol Shine Studios Israel), as well as scripted teams in Italy, Poland, Russia, India and China. Each entity will now be reporting to Blomgren.

Blombren has worked for two decades at Filmlance International, the award-winning Swedish production company owned by Endemol Shine Group, where he’s currently managing director.

Blomgren’s credits include the global hit “Bron/Broen” (“The Bridge”), which sold to over 180 territories and has been adapted in five countries.

“This is about taking an already stunning portfolio to new heights, working with the established and emerging talent from across Europe, Middle East and Asia. The world’s appetite for great scripted stories is exciting, growing and changing fast,” said Peter Salmon, CCO at Endemol Shine Group.

“The fact that a global production leader like Endemol Shine has asked one of its stars, Lars Blomgren, to spearhead this charge across key territories speaks volumes for our ambition,” added Salmon, who described Blomgren as the “godfather to wonderful Nordic Noir titles like ‘The Bridge.'”

Last year, the EMEA region delivered 41 productions for Endemol Shine Group.

Endemol Shine Group’s slate of non English scripted content includes “Dark” (Netflix) and “4 Blocks” (TNT Serie), “Cathedral of the Sea” (Antena 3/TV3/Netflix), “Matadero” (Antena 3), “Harem” and “Nevsu
(Reshet) and “Queens” (Hot), “Lois” (NPO1), “The Fall Insoupçonnable” (TF1), “Papa ou Maman” (M6) and returning series “Guyane” (Canal +), “L’Allieva” (Rai Uno) and “The Councilman” (TV2).

