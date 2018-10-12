Mipcom: Endemol Shine Boomdog Teams with Mauricio Ochmann to Create Political Thriller Series ‘El Asesor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In the first project led by its new head of scripted programming, Leo Zimbron, Endemol Shine Boomdog, a division of Endemol Shine North America, is partnering with actor Mauricio Ochmann and his production company, A Toda Madre Entertainment, to develop the original scripted drama series “El Asesor” (“The Advisor”).

The U.S.-born, Mexican-bred actor is best known for his roles in such top-rated hits as Telemundo’s “El Señor de los Cielos” and its spinoff, “El Chema.” Ochmann will both star and serve as an executive producer on the series.

Ochmann plays a married political counselor and lawyer in the political thriller series that delves into the limits of loyalty and power. He’s also a ladies’ man and a fixer to a leading political candidate from Mexico’s biggest state.

“It’s a great pleasure to team up with Mauricio and A Toda Madre,” said Zimbron, adding: “As Boomdog continues to offer great scripted stories, we will seek out creative partners like Mauricio to bring high quality entertainment to the world.”

“The characters and the stories are truly amazing and it should be a lot of fun to make,” said Ochmann.

Ochmann has appeared in several other hit Telemundo shows, including “Victoria, Victorinos” and “El Clon.”

He recently starred in family dramedy “Ya Veremos,” which claimed the second-highest opening in Mexican film history and was released by Pantelion in the U.S. on Aug. 31.

Ochmann also starred in romantic comedy “Hazlo Como Hombre,” the top-grossing Mexican movie of 2017, and “A la Mala,” Mexico’s highest-grossing film for 2015 which was released by Pantelion/Lionsgate in the U.S.

Ochmann is married to actress Aislinn Derbez with whom he owns the television and film production company A Toda Madre Entertainment, based in Los Angeles. Their production company recently acquired the film rights to the book “The Toltec Art of Life and Death,” by best-selling author Don Miguel Ruiz.

Ochmann is managed by Larry Robinson at Avatar Entertainment in Los Angeles.

Endemol Shine Boomdog was created last year when Endemol Shine North America merged its Spanish-language division, Endemol Shine Latino, with Mexico City-based production company, Boomdog.

With offices and production facilities in Mexico City, Los Angeles and Miami, ESB aims to develop and produce scripted and unscripted content for the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican TV markets.