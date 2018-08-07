Duncan Jones to Direct TV Adaptation of ‘Killer Intent’

By

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Duncan Jones'Mute at Four' film photocall, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Feb 2018
CREDIT: Sundholm Magnus/action press/REX

Duncan Jones, who won a BAFTA for his debut feature “Moon,” is to direct a television adaptation of Tony Kent’s thriller “Killer Intent.” The series will be produced by Liberty Films, the London- and L.A.-based production company of Stuart Fenegan and Jones, who is David Bowie’s son.

Kent will adapt his novel alongside an “American-style writers’ room of established TV talent,” according to a statement. Jones will executive produce alongside Fenegan, who acquired the screen rights for “Killer Intent” in advance of the hardback release earlier this year.

It will be Liberty’s first foray into television. Jones and Fenegan have previously worked exclusively in feature films with credits such as “Moon,” “Source Code,” “Warcraft” and “Mute.”

Jones said: “Tony’s writing style is already so cinematic, working with him and a room of writers to adapt his first book will be a thrill. I’m excited to get my teeth into some contemporary set action, and have time to develop characters over a series rather than a single film.”

Fenegan said: “I’ve loved the work of John Grisham and Lee Child for years. When I read an early draft of ‘Killer Intent’ I knew it was special and deserved a place on the shelf, and on the screen, alongside those authors. Having spent a great deal of time with Tony discussing his characters and the journeys they will embark on in future books, I know television is the right medium in which to do them justice.”

“Killer Intent” is the first in the series of thrillers featuring intelligence agent Joe Dempsey, Irish barrister Michael Devlin and American television journalist Sarah Truman. Kent’s debut novel was selected in the U.K. press as one of the “must-read books” of 2018, and was recently featured in Zoe Ball’s Book Club on U.K. broadcaster ITV, where it was described as “a thriller that really does thrill… absolutely compulsive, immensely enjoyable.”

“Killer Intent” is published by Elliott & Thompson.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

More TV

  • The Bachelor Rose

    Poll: Who Should Be the Next 'Bachelor'?

    Duncan Jones, who won a BAFTA for his debut feature “Moon,” is to direct a television adaptation of Tony Kent’s thriller “Killer Intent.” The series will be produced by Liberty Films, the London- and L.A.-based production company of Stuart Fenegan and Jones, who is David Bowie’s son. Kent will adapt his novel alongside an “American-style […]

  • Duncan Jones'Mute at Four' film photocall,

    Duncan Jones to Direct TV Adaptation of ‘Killer Intent’

    Duncan Jones, who won a BAFTA for his debut feature “Moon,” is to direct a television adaptation of Tony Kent’s thriller “Killer Intent.” The series will be produced by Liberty Films, the London- and L.A.-based production company of Stuart Fenegan and Jones, who is David Bowie’s son. Kent will adapt his novel alongside an “American-style […]

  • 21st Century Fox Has Until September

    Deadline for New Fox Bid for Sky Is Set for September

    Duncan Jones, who won a BAFTA for his debut feature “Moon,” is to direct a television adaptation of Tony Kent’s thriller “Killer Intent.” The series will be produced by Liberty Films, the London- and L.A.-based production company of Stuart Fenegan and Jones, who is David Bowie’s son. Kent will adapt his novel alongside an “American-style […]

  • Nick Adams GLAAD irector of transgender

    Meet the Man Who Educates the Media on Addressing the LGBT Population

    Duncan Jones, who won a BAFTA for his debut feature “Moon,” is to direct a television adaptation of Tony Kent’s thriller “Killer Intent.” The series will be produced by Liberty Films, the London- and L.A.-based production company of Stuart Fenegan and Jones, who is David Bowie’s son. Kent will adapt his novel alongside an “American-style […]

  • Ruby Rose Catwoman

    Ruby Rose Cast as Batwoman for CW

    Duncan Jones, who won a BAFTA for his debut feature “Moon,” is to direct a television adaptation of Tony Kent’s thriller “Killer Intent.” The series will be produced by Liberty Films, the London- and L.A.-based production company of Stuart Fenegan and Jones, who is David Bowie’s son. Kent will adapt his novel alongside an “American-style […]

  • ABC Renews 'To Tell the Truth,'

    ABC Renews 'To Tell the Truth,' 'Celebrity Family Feud,' '$100,000 Pyramid'

    Duncan Jones, who won a BAFTA for his debut feature “Moon,” is to direct a television adaptation of Tony Kent’s thriller “Killer Intent.” The series will be produced by Liberty Films, the London- and L.A.-based production company of Stuart Fenegan and Jones, who is David Bowie’s son. Kent will adapt his novel alongside an “American-style […]

  • Pachinko

    Apple to Develop Series Based on Min Jin Lee’s 'Pachinko'

    Duncan Jones, who won a BAFTA for his debut feature “Moon,” is to direct a television adaptation of Tony Kent’s thriller “Killer Intent.” The series will be produced by Liberty Films, the London- and L.A.-based production company of Stuart Fenegan and Jones, who is David Bowie’s son. Kent will adapt his novel alongside an “American-style […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad