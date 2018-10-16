DRG Announces Additional Pre-Sales on Jenna Coleman-led ‘The Cry’

Synchronicity Films this month scored the U.K.’s second-largest drama launch of the year with BBC One’s “The Cry,” and the series’ distributor, DRG, announced further international pre-sales at Mipcom for the Jenna Coleman-led series.

Following a previously unveiled co-production deal with ABC in Australia and distribution in the U.S. with Sundance Now, DRG has now announced the series also pre-sold to M6 in France, TV2 in Norway, C More (TV4) in Sweden, Canal Plus in Poland, TVNZ in New Zealand, BBC Worldwide for its channels in Benelux, the Middle East and Africa and NPO in the Netherlands.

“The Cry” is based on the book of the same name by author Helen FitzGerald which was adapted for the screen by Jacquelin Perske (“The Secret Life of Us”), and was directed by Glendyn Ivin (“Gallipoli”).

Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” “Doctor Who”), who is in Cannes wooing potential buyers, plays Joanna and is joined by Ewen Leslie (“Top of the Lake: China Girl”) as her husband Alistair. The series turns on an unspeakable tragedy which befalls the young parents, and the ways in which it changes their lives and their relationship.

“The strength of a brilliant script based on a best-selling novel, top-notch casting and talented crew succeeded in helping us secure these excellent pre-sales for ‘The Cry’ ahead of it being completed. Now the series is on air we are confident that its riveting storyline and incredible production values – plus the widespread positive reviews and excellent ratings – will generate a whole new wave of interest and it will be much in demand at Mipcom this week,” said Elin Thomas, DRG’s EVP of sales in a press release.

Claire Mundell, executive producer and founder/creative director of Synchronicity Films emphasized: “While ‘The Cry’ was filmed in Australia and Scotland the issues that it deals with are universal and recognizable by anyone that’s ever had a child.”