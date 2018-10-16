You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DRG Announces Additional Pre-Sales on Jenna Coleman-led ‘The Cry’

The actress is in Cannes promoting the series

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Programme Name: The Cry - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 1) - Picture Shows: Joanna (JENNA COLEMAN), Supporting Artists - (C) Synchronicity - Photographer: Mark Mainz
CREDIT: BBC/Synchronicity/Mark Mainz

Synchronicity Films this month scored the U.K.’s second-largest drama launch of the year with BBC One’s “The Cry,” and the series’ distributor, DRG, announced further international pre-sales at Mipcom for the Jenna Coleman-led series.

Following a previously unveiled co-production deal with ABC in Australia and distribution in the U.S. with Sundance Now, DRG has now announced the series also pre-sold to M6 in France, TV2 in Norway, C More (TV4) in Sweden, Canal Plus in Poland, TVNZ in New Zealand, BBC Worldwide for its channels in Benelux, the Middle East and Africa and NPO in the Netherlands.

“The Cry” is based on the book of the same name by author Helen FitzGerald which was adapted for the screen by Jacquelin Perske (“The Secret Life of Us”), and was directed by Glendyn Ivin (“Gallipoli”).

Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” “Doctor Who”), who is in Cannes wooing potential buyers, plays Joanna and is joined by Ewen Leslie (“Top of the Lake: China Girl”) as her husband Alistair. The series turns on an unspeakable tragedy which befalls the young parents, and the ways in which it changes their lives and their relationship.

“The strength of a brilliant script based on a best-selling novel, top-notch casting and talented crew succeeded in helping us secure these excellent pre-sales for ‘The Cry’ ahead of it being completed. Now the series is on air we are confident that its riveting storyline and incredible production values – plus the widespread positive reviews and excellent ratings – will generate a whole new wave of interest and it will be much in demand at Mipcom this week,” said Elin Thomas, DRG’s EVP of sales in a press release.

Claire Mundell, executive producer and founder/creative director of Synchronicity Films emphasized: “While ‘The Cry’ was filmed in Australia and Scotland the issues that it deals with are universal and recognizable by anyone that’s ever had a child.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide on How to Topple the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Viacom, Nickelodeon, iQIYI Team on Animation

    Viacom, Nickelodeon, iQIYI Team on Chinese Animation Development Project

    Synchronicity Films this month scored the U.K.’s second-largest drama launch of the year with BBC One’s “The Cry,” and the series’ distributor, DRG, announced further international pre-sales at Mipcom for the Jenna Coleman-led series. Following a previously unveiled co-production deal with ABC in Australia and distribution in the U.S. with Sundance Now, DRG has now […]

  • Programme Name: The Cry - TX:

    DRG Announces Additional Pre-Sales on Jenna Coleman-led ‘The Cry’

    Synchronicity Films this month scored the U.K.’s second-largest drama launch of the year with BBC One’s “The Cry,” and the series’ distributor, DRG, announced further international pre-sales at Mipcom for the Jenna Coleman-led series. Following a previously unveiled co-production deal with ABC in Australia and distribution in the U.S. with Sundance Now, DRG has now […]

  • Dennis Hof

    Dennis Hof, Brothel Owner Featured in HBO's 'Cathouse,' Dies at 72

    Synchronicity Films this month scored the U.K.’s second-largest drama launch of the year with BBC One’s “The Cry,” and the series’ distributor, DRG, announced further international pre-sales at Mipcom for the Jenna Coleman-led series. Following a previously unveiled co-production deal with ABC in Australia and distribution in the U.S. with Sundance Now, DRG has now […]

  • A MILLION LITTLE THINGS - "band

    Broadcast Live+7 Ratings for Week of Oct. 1: 'A Million Little Things' Climbs Into Top 10

    Synchronicity Films this month scored the U.K.’s second-largest drama launch of the year with BBC One’s “The Cry,” and the series’ distributor, DRG, announced further international pre-sales at Mipcom for the Jenna Coleman-led series. Following a previously unveiled co-production deal with ABC in Australia and distribution in the U.S. with Sundance Now, DRG has now […]

  • Ellen Pompeo poses at the 25th

    Ellen Pompeo's Advice to Young Women in Hollywood: 'Don't Take Any S---'

    Synchronicity Films this month scored the U.K.’s second-largest drama launch of the year with BBC One’s “The Cry,” and the series’ distributor, DRG, announced further international pre-sales at Mipcom for the Jenna Coleman-led series. Following a previously unveiled co-production deal with ABC in Australia and distribution in the U.S. with Sundance Now, DRG has now […]

  • Fox Redeveloping Mary J. Blige-Produced Music

    Fox Redeveloping Mary J. Blige-Produced Music Drama Based on Famous Choreographer

    Synchronicity Films this month scored the U.K.’s second-largest drama launch of the year with BBC One’s “The Cry,” and the series’ distributor, DRG, announced further international pre-sales at Mipcom for the Jenna Coleman-led series. Following a previously unveiled co-production deal with ABC in Australia and distribution in the U.S. with Sundance Now, DRG has now […]

  • Dawn Olmstead

    Dawn Olmstead Named President, UCP and Wilshire Studios

    Synchronicity Films this month scored the U.K.’s second-largest drama launch of the year with BBC One’s “The Cry,” and the series’ distributor, DRG, announced further international pre-sales at Mipcom for the Jenna Coleman-led series. Following a previously unveiled co-production deal with ABC in Australia and distribution in the U.S. with Sundance Now, DRG has now […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad