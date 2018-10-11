Dominic West to Receive Canneseries’s Inaugural Excellence Award at Mipcom

British actor Dominic West (“The Affair,” “Les Miserables”) is set to receive Canneseries’s inaugural Excellence Award during Mipcom, the international TV showcase which kicks off Oct. 15.

West will be celebrated at Mipcom for his “outstanding contribution in TV series,” said Reed Midem, which organizes Mipcom, MipTV and Canneseries, in a statement.

Although Canneseries will have its second edition run once again alongside to MipTV in April, the festival will give its Excellence during Mipcom on Oct. 15, in presence of Cannes mayor David Lisnard, Reed Midem chief executive Paul Zilk and Canneseries managing director Benoît Louvet.

Since breaking out with his performance as detective Jimmy McNulty in David Simon’s critically acclaimed series “The Wire,” West has been leading a successful career as a stage, screen and film actor. His most recent roles include Noah Solloway in Hagai Levi and Sarah Treem’s “The Affair,” and he will next be seen as Jean Valjean in Andrew Davies’ upcoming adaptation of “Les Misérables” for the BBC and Masterpiece.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside some of the best producers, writers and directors in television, so I’m truly honoured to receive this award by Canneseries,” said West in a statement.

Albin Lewi, the artistic director of Canneseries, said “(West’s) breakthrough as Det. McNulty in ‘The Wire’ is one of the starting points of the New Golden Age of series and ever since, he has managed to keep surprising us with bold and complex characters.”

“It is an obvious choice for Canneseries to give the award to Dominic West for his career in series both in the US and the UK,” Lewi added.

Canneseries will take place April 5-10.