You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dominic West to Receive Canneseries’s Inaugural Excellence Award at Mipcom

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BBC

British actor Dominic West (“The Affair,” “Les Miserables”) is set to receive Canneseries’s inaugural Excellence Award during Mipcom, the international TV showcase which kicks off Oct. 15.

West will be celebrated at Mipcom for his “outstanding contribution in TV series,” said Reed Midem, which organizes Mipcom, MipTV and Canneseries, in a statement.

Although Canneseries will have its second edition run once again alongside to MipTV in April, the festival will give its Excellence during Mipcom on Oct. 15, in presence of Cannes mayor David Lisnard, Reed Midem chief executive Paul Zilk and Canneseries managing director Benoît Louvet.

Since breaking out with his performance as detective Jimmy McNulty in David Simon’s critically acclaimed series “The Wire,” West has been leading a successful career as a stage, screen and film actor. His most recent roles include Noah Solloway in Hagai Levi and Sarah Treem’s “The Affair,” and he will next be seen as Jean Valjean in Andrew Davies’ upcoming adaptation of “Les Misérables” for the BBC and Masterpiece.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside some of the best producers, writers and directors in television, so I’m truly honoured to receive this award by Canneseries,” said West in a statement.

Albin Lewi, the artistic director of Canneseries, said “(West’s) breakthrough as Det. McNulty in ‘The Wire’ is one of the starting points of the New Golden Age of series and ever since, he has managed to keep surprising us with bold and complex characters.”

“It is an obvious choice for Canneseries to give the award to Dominic West for his career in series both in the US and the UK,” Lewi added.

Canneseries will take place April 5-10.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • WE tv Takes'Extreme Love' to Series

    WE tv Takes YouTube and Facebook Watch Hit 'Extreme Love' to Series in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    British actor Dominic West (“The Affair,” “Les Miserables”) is set to receive Canneseries’s inaugural Excellence Award during Mipcom, the international TV showcase which kicks off Oct. 15. West will be celebrated at Mipcom for his “outstanding contribution in TV series,” said Reed Midem, which organizes Mipcom, MipTV and Canneseries, in a statement. Although Canneseries will […]

  • Dominic West to Receive Canneseries's Excellence

    Dominic West to Receive Canneseries's Inaugural Excellence Award at Mipcom

    British actor Dominic West (“The Affair,” “Les Miserables”) is set to receive Canneseries’s inaugural Excellence Award during Mipcom, the international TV showcase which kicks off Oct. 15. West will be celebrated at Mipcom for his “outstanding contribution in TV series,” said Reed Midem, which organizes Mipcom, MipTV and Canneseries, in a statement. Although Canneseries will […]

  • Onza, Atresmedia, Amazon Unveil ‘Pequeñas Coincidencias’

    Onza, Atresmedia, Amazon Unveil ‘Pequeñas Coincidencias’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    British actor Dominic West (“The Affair,” “Les Miserables”) is set to receive Canneseries’s inaugural Excellence Award during Mipcom, the international TV showcase which kicks off Oct. 15. West will be celebrated at Mipcom for his “outstanding contribution in TV series,” said Reed Midem, which organizes Mipcom, MipTV and Canneseries, in a statement. Although Canneseries will […]

  • Daniela Vega, Lucia Puenzo Join Fremantle,

    ‘A Fantastic Woman’s’ Daniela Vega, Lucia Puenzo, Join Fremantle, Fabula on ‘La Jauria’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    British actor Dominic West (“The Affair,” “Les Miserables”) is set to receive Canneseries’s inaugural Excellence Award during Mipcom, the international TV showcase which kicks off Oct. 15. West will be celebrated at Mipcom for his “outstanding contribution in TV series,” said Reed Midem, which organizes Mipcom, MipTV and Canneseries, in a statement. Although Canneseries will […]

  • Into The Dark -- "The Body"

    Sony Snags Blumhouse’s Hulu Anthology Series ‘Into the Dark’

    British actor Dominic West (“The Affair,” “Les Miserables”) is set to receive Canneseries’s inaugural Excellence Award during Mipcom, the international TV showcase which kicks off Oct. 15. West will be celebrated at Mipcom for his “outstanding contribution in TV series,” said Reed Midem, which organizes Mipcom, MipTV and Canneseries, in a statement. Although Canneseries will […]

  • Netflix’s Erik Barmack on International Growth,

    Netflix’s Erik Barmack on Ramping Up International Production, Creating Global TV

    British actor Dominic West (“The Affair,” “Les Miserables”) is set to receive Canneseries’s inaugural Excellence Award during Mipcom, the international TV showcase which kicks off Oct. 15. West will be celebrated at Mipcom for his “outstanding contribution in TV series,” said Reed Midem, which organizes Mipcom, MipTV and Canneseries, in a statement. Although Canneseries will […]

  • 'American Horror Story' Recap: Misty Day

    'American Horror Story' Recap: Misty Day Returns and Stevie Nicks Performs in 'Boy Wonder'

    British actor Dominic West (“The Affair,” “Les Miserables”) is set to receive Canneseries’s inaugural Excellence Award during Mipcom, the international TV showcase which kicks off Oct. 15. West will be celebrated at Mipcom for his “outstanding contribution in TV series,” said Reed Midem, which organizes Mipcom, MipTV and Canneseries, in a statement. Although Canneseries will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad