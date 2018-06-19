DirecTV Nabs Latin American Pay TV Rights To Mediaset España’s Hit ‘El Accidente’

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain — DirecTV has nabbed Latin American pay TV rights to Mediaset España’s hit Spanish primetime drama “El Accidente,” sold by Stockholm-based house Eccho Rights.

The Spanish adaptation of Ay Yapim’s Turkish TV series “The End,” “El Accidente” was executive produced for Mediapro-Globomedia by Good Mood’s Daniel Ecija.

The series tells the story of a woman investigating her husband’s double life after a terrible accident sheds light on his secrets and lies. It stars some of Spain’s most highly-regarded acting talent, including Inma Cuesta (“The Bride”), Quim Gutiérrez (“Dark Blue Almost Black”) and Berta Vázquez (“Locked Up”).

AT&T-owned DirecTV, with more than eight million subscribers, will launch “El Accidente” across Latin America later this year, via its OnDirecTV channel.

The deal confirms DirecTV’s stronger than ever interest on Spanish TV fiction. Last year, the paybox took another Mediaset España’s TV primetime success, “Perdóname Señor,” a Mod Producciones TV drama, starring Paz Vega.

DirecTV Latin America is also teaming with Spain’s Mediapro to adapt crime novel “El fútbol no es así” as as TV series.

“With our channel’s history of acquiring the most acclaimed series from Spain, ‘El Accidente’ just had to be on our channel. It was both a big hit in Spain and it created so much positive industry buzz,” says Willard Tressel, general manager at OnDirecTV.

The series premiered on Mediaset España’s Telecinco in November, making the most successful new drama launch for the network for over two years. It continued to attract top audiences throughout its three-month run. Adding VOD and catch-up viewing, the series became the most watched drama series of the season.

“’El Accidente’ is a gripping, well-written and beautifully-acted family thriller that performed amazingly well in Spain; We look forward to bringing it to more audiences worldwide,” said Laura Miñarro, director of co-production and scripted at Eccho Rights.