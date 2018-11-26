×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Teams With Atlantique Productions On Damien Chazelle’s ‘The Eddy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Damien Chazelle
CREDIT: Maarten de Boer for Variety

Netflix has joined forces with Lagardere Studios’s Atlantique Productions on “The Eddy,” the upcoming Paris-set musical drama series which will be directed by Oscar-winning helmer Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Variety has learned.

Atlantique Productions has been tapped to executive produce the series which will start shooting during the first semester of next year on location in Paris.

As previously reported in Variety, Chazelle will direct two episodes of the series, on top of exec-producing. Glen Ballard, the music composer and producer of Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” and Michael Jackson’s “Bad,” is writing the original score for the series and will also exec produce it, along with Alan Poul (“Six Feet Under,” “The Newsroom”).

Written by Jack Thorne (“National Treasure”), “The Eddy” will revolve around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. The show will feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic. Casting is underway.

Thorne is also an executive producer on “The Eddy.” Endeavor Content is producing “The Eddy” with Netflix which will premiere the series exclusively for subscribers around the world.

Headed by Olivier Bibas and Jimmy Desmarais, Atlantique Productions has a track record with international drama series, notably Tom Fontana’s “The Borgia,” as well as Måns Mårlind and Björn Stein’s “Midnight Sun.”

Atlantique Productions is attending the International Drama Summit of Content London with several titles including “Eden,” a French-German contemporary political mini-series directed by Dominik Moll (“The Tunnel”) and dealing with the refugee crisis. Endeavor Content is producing the series with Netflix.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More TV

  • Damien Chazelle

    Netflix Teams With Atlantique Productions On Damien Chazelle's 'The Eddy' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has joined forces with Lagardere Studios’s Atlantique Productions on “The Eddy,” the upcoming Paris-set musical drama series which will be directed by Oscar-winning helmer Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Variety has learned. Atlantique Productions has been tapped to executive produce the series which will start shooting during the first semester of next year on […]

  • Jerry Springer Segues From Trashy Talk

    Jerry Springer Segues From Trashy Talk to 'Judge Jerry' Court Show With NBCUniversal

    Netflix has joined forces with Lagardere Studios’s Atlantique Productions on “The Eddy,” the upcoming Paris-set musical drama series which will be directed by Oscar-winning helmer Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Variety has learned. Atlantique Productions has been tapped to executive produce the series which will start shooting during the first semester of next year on […]

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Norman

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Whispers in the Dark (SPOILERS)

    Netflix has joined forces with Lagardere Studios’s Atlantique Productions on “The Eddy,” the upcoming Paris-set musical drama series which will be directed by Oscar-winning helmer Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Variety has learned. Atlantique Productions has been tapped to executive produce the series which will start shooting during the first semester of next year on […]

  • Outlander Season 4 2018

    'Outlander' Recap: Jamie Finds 'Common Ground' with the Local Cherokee

    Netflix has joined forces with Lagardere Studios’s Atlantique Productions on “The Eddy,” the upcoming Paris-set musical drama series which will be directed by Oscar-winning helmer Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Variety has learned. Atlantique Productions has been tapped to executive produce the series which will start shooting during the first semester of next year on […]

  • Ricky Jay'Life of Pi' film premiere

    Ricky Jay, Master Magician and Actor in 'Deadwood,' 'Boogie Nights,' Dies at 72

    Netflix has joined forces with Lagardere Studios’s Atlantique Productions on “The Eddy,” the upcoming Paris-set musical drama series which will be directed by Oscar-winning helmer Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Variety has learned. Atlantique Productions has been tapped to executive produce the series which will start shooting during the first semester of next year on […]

  • Judge Dredd Owner Rebellion Sets Up

    Judge Dredd Owner Rebellion Sets Up $100 Million U.K. Film and TV Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has joined forces with Lagardere Studios’s Atlantique Productions on “The Eddy,” the upcoming Paris-set musical drama series which will be directed by Oscar-winning helmer Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Variety has learned. Atlantique Productions has been tapped to executive produce the series which will start shooting during the first semester of next year on […]

  • Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

    Turner to Issue Refunds After Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson Pay Per View Event Glitch

    Netflix has joined forces with Lagardere Studios’s Atlantique Productions on “The Eddy,” the upcoming Paris-set musical drama series which will be directed by Oscar-winning helmer Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Variety has learned. Atlantique Productions has been tapped to executive produce the series which will start shooting during the first semester of next year on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad