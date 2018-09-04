ITV Chief Carolyn McCall to Set Out Vision for TV Giant in Mipcom Keynote

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall, one of the leading figures within the international television industry, will deliver a keynote speech at Mipcom, the global television conference and market, in which she will set out her vision for the broadcast and production giant. McCall will address delegates in Cannes on Oct. 15 as part of Mipcom’s Media Mastermind Keynote program.

Over the past decade, ITV has shifted its principal focus from its role as the leading commercial broadcaster in the U.K. to that of a leading producer of premium content to the global broadcast market, through its production arm, ITV Studios. At Cannes, McCall will outline ITV’s new vision, “More Than TV,” and plans to expand its production operations by working with the world’s most talented and creative teams to meet the growing demand from broadcasters and platform owners worldwide for brand-defining content.

The Mipcom Media Mastermind Keynote lineup already includes Tim Davie, CEO of BBC Studios; Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks; leading chef, TV personality and social activist Jamie Oliver; Kay Madati, vice-president and global head of content partnerships at Twitter; Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, and recipient of this year’s Variety Vanguard award; and Mipcom Personality of the Year Issa Rae, creator, producer and star of HBO’s hit show “Insecure.”

This year, Mipcom takes as its overarching conference theme “The Big Shift,” which “sets out to examine the paradigm shifts affecting content creation, distribution and monetization,” according to a statement. Mipcom promises that this topic will be tackled by a string of top-level industry figures during the event, which runs Oct. 15-18.