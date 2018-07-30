Canal Plus Nabs French Rights to George Clooney’s Miniseries ‘Catch-22’

George Clooney
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

French pay TV group Canal Plus has acquired George Clooney’s highly anticipated mini-series “Catch-22” from
Paramount Pictures Worldwide Television Licensing & Distribution.

The six-part limited series, based on Joseph Heller’s celebrated novel of the same name, will be directed by and star Clooney. “Catch 22” will also be headlined by Kyle Chandler (“The Wolf of Wall Street”), Hugh Laurie (“The Night Manager”), Giancarlo Giannini (“Quantum of Solace”) and Christopher Abbott (“Girls”).

As previously announced, the series will air on Hulu in the US, Sky Italia in Italy and Channel 4 in the UK.

Made by Paramount Television, Anonymous Content and Smokehouse Pictures, “Catch 22” follows the story of Captain John Yossarian (Abbott), a US air force soldier in World War II who is a rebellious and fearful anti-hero, and is trying to survive the war against the odds. Yossarian’s efforts to wants to complete his service and leave are blocked by Catch-22; a bureaucratic rule which states that pilots don’t have to fly if they are certified insane, but also states that being driven mad by fear is a rational emotion, which therefore means the individual is sane enough to fly.

“Catch-22” is executive produced by Clooney and Heslov (“Argo”) on behalf of Smokehouse Pictures, along with Richard Brown (“True Detective”) and Steve Golin (“Spotlight”) on behalf of Anonymous Content.

Luke Davies (“Lion”) and David Michôd (“Animal Kingdom”) are co-writing and exec producing the series, while Ellen Kuras (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”) serves as producer and will direct two episodes. Clooney and Heslov will also each direct two episodes.

“Always looking after innovating and challenging international series, Canal Plus is proud to soon propose on exclusivity to its subscribers the 6-part limited series ‘Catch-22,”” said Canal Plus in a statement.

Canal Plus said the group was “naturally thrilled to add to its line-up a series created and embodied by such an amazing ensemble of talents.”

