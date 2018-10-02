You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

French Producers Board Spy Series From ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Co-Writers (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Paiva Films

A pair of French production companies, Païva Films and Mirador Pictures, have boarded an untitled spy series created by Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz, the co-writers of Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.”

Starting with Fidel Castro’s victory in January 1959, the series will depict the secret war between Cuban intelligence, the KGB, the CIA and the mafia, through the unfolding of Operation Mongoose, one of the more secretive intelligence operations in American history. Wachtel and Rabinowitz said in a statement that the show would be “about those conversations held behind closed doors at the highest levels of government.”

“These are the conversations that the public never hears, the conversations that alter the course of history. We want to delve into the spy-thriller intrigue, the politics, and the absurdities of Operation Mongoose by telling the story from multiple perspectives: the U.S. government, Castro and his revolutionaries, the CIA, and the Cuban exiles in Miami,” Wachtel and Rabinowitz said.

“Growing up on Oliver Stone films, we always admired how his movies challenged the way history was told,” they added. “That’s what excites us most about this project.”

Related

Paul Nicolas Loesch, who is co-producing through his newly launched banner, Mirador Pictures, said they’ve had contact with former operatives who were active during the Cold War, and described the show as a “backstage pass to the CIA’s secret programs, starting in Latin America.”

Simon Istolainen, who is producing the series through his company Païva Films, said it would “underline what remains of ideology and propaganda which have killed millions of people throughout history,” and would “show the failure of these ideologies during the Cold War.”

“We are from Edward Snowden’s generation, and what we want to show is the ‘off the record’ part of history and what is written between the lines of official reports,” said Istolainen, who recently produced the Netflix Original movie “The Angel,” which rolled out globally earlier this month.

A director, cast, partners and network for Wachtel and Rabinowitz’s untitled series will soon be announced.

Rabinowitz and Wachtel are represented by WME and Jennifer Levy of Behr Abramson Levy.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • French Producers Board Spy Show Created

    French Producers Board Spy Series From 'BlacKkKlansman' Co-Writers (EXCLUSIVE)

    A pair of French production companies, Païva Films and Mirador Pictures, have boarded an untitled spy series created by Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz, the co-writers of Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” Starting with Fidel Castro’s victory in January 1959, the series will depict the secret war between Cuban intelligence, the KGB, the CIA and the mafia, […]

  • Marvelous Ms Maisel

    5 Things We Learned at Amazon's London Showcase, Including Midge Maisel's Travel Plans

    A pair of French production companies, Païva Films and Mirador Pictures, have boarded an untitled spy series created by Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz, the co-writers of Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” Starting with Fidel Castro’s victory in January 1959, the series will depict the secret war between Cuban intelligence, the KGB, the CIA and the mafia, […]

  • The Neighborhood and Happy Together

    TV Ratings: 'The Neighborhood' Opens Well, 'Happy Together' Gets Slow Start

    A pair of French production companies, Païva Films and Mirador Pictures, have boarded an untitled spy series created by Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz, the co-writers of Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” Starting with Fidel Castro’s victory in January 1959, the series will depict the secret war between Cuban intelligence, the KGB, the CIA and the mafia, […]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Fox Announces New Leaders for Future After Disney Sale

    A pair of French production companies, Païva Films and Mirador Pictures, have boarded an untitled spy series created by Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz, the co-writers of Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” Starting with Fidel Castro’s victory in January 1959, the series will depict the secret war between Cuban intelligence, the KGB, the CIA and the mafia, […]

  • Romanoffs_20171005_D03_Ep103_JT_0473.RAF

    TV Review: 'The Romanoffs'

    A pair of French production companies, Païva Films and Mirador Pictures, have boarded an untitled spy series created by Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz, the co-writers of Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” Starting with Fidel Castro’s victory in January 1959, the series will depict the secret war between Cuban intelligence, the KGB, the CIA and the mafia, […]

  • William Fichtner

    BoBCat Studios Sets Development Deal With William Fichtner (EXCLUSIVE)

    A pair of French production companies, Païva Films and Mirador Pictures, have boarded an untitled spy series created by Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz, the co-writers of Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” Starting with Fidel Castro’s victory in January 1959, the series will depict the secret war between Cuban intelligence, the KGB, the CIA and the mafia, […]

  • Hollyweed Marijuana in Hollywood

    'Dope State' Mockumentary Gets Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

    A pair of French production companies, Païva Films and Mirador Pictures, have boarded an untitled spy series created by Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz, the co-writers of Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.” Starting with Fidel Castro’s victory in January 1959, the series will depict the secret war between Cuban intelligence, the KGB, the CIA and the mafia, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad