Endemol Shine Netherlands Shuffles Senior Management

Endemol Shine Group has appointed Boudewijn Beusmans to the position of CEO of Endemol Shine Netherlands as the company’s current co-CEO Iris Boelhouwer is stepping down at the end of October.

Beusmans, who was running Endemol Shine Netherlands with Boelhouwer for the last 3 years, will be taking the full reins of the banner as of Nov.1. He will also keep his role as chairman of Endemol Shine Group in Northern Europe.

“Endemol Shine Netherlands has always been a hotbed for innovation and creativity in Europe and I am grateful to Iris for having been my partner throughout these years in getting the business back to its leading position creatively,” said Beusmans.

Sophie Turner-Laing, CEO of Endemol Shine Group, said the team work of Beusmans and Boelhouwer has allowed Endemol Shine Netherlands to have “a very strong creative footing with a pipeline of exciting new shows with huge international potential from Big Bounce Battle and The Talent Project.”

“Going forward, I could not imagine anyone more capable than Boudewijn to lead our Dutch operation through its next stage of growth,” added Turner-Laing.

Since joining Endemol Shine in 2005, Boelhouwer has held a number of senior positions, such as executive producer and creative director in Endemol in The Netherlands, and managing director of creative operations globally.

Endemol Shine Group is the Netherlands-based TV producer of hit shows such “Black Mirror” and “MasterChef.”