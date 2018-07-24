Ben Stiller Heading to Mipcom for World Premiere of ‘Escape at Dannemora’

Ben Stiller will be in Cannes in October for a world premiere screening of his Showtime series “Escape at Dannemora.” The series will be showcased on the first day of Mipcom, the biggest event in the international TV calendar.

Stiller directed and exec produced “Escape at Dannemora.” It stars Benicio Del Toro (“Traffic”), Patricia Arquette (“Boyhood”), Paul Dano (“There Will Be Blood”) and Bonnie Hunt (“Life with Bonnie”). Michael Imperioli has a guest starring role.

The series is based on a real-life 2015 prison break in upstate New York that saw two convicts escape with the help of a married female prison employee, with whom they both became sexually entangled.

The series will be written by Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, who were writers on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.” Both will exec producer with Bryan Zuriff, Michael De Luca though his Michael De Luca Productions, Nicky Weinstock for Red Hour Productions and Stiller.

CBS Studios International is distributing the series and will be looking for international sales off the back of the Cannes screening.

“The ultra-premium programming from Showtime continues to push boundaries, delivering some of the best production auspices and most compelling stories on television today,” said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO, CBS Studios International. “‘Escape at Dannemora’ is no exception, and we look forward to premiering this highly anticipated limited series, with the amazing Ben Stiller, at MIPCOM this October.”

Laurine Garaude, director of Mipcom organizer Reed MIDEM’s television division, added: “We are thrilled to be showcasing ‘Escape at Dannemora’ as the MIPCOM World Premiere Screening, and to welcome series director Ben Stiller in Cannes.”