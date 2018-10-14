About Premium Content Closes Major Deals on BBC One Hit Drama ‘Keeping Faith’

About Premium Content, the Paris-based co-production and sales company, has signed major deals on the hit drama “Keeping Faith,” the British female-fronted thriller which has just been greenlit for a second season by BBC One.

Acorn Media Enterprises has come on board to co-produce the second season and has picked all rights to the show in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as home entertainment rights in the U.K. and Southern Ireland. Acorn Media International will handle distribution rights for the series in Australia, New Zealand, UK and Southern Ireland.

The show will premiere day and date on BBC One, and on the streaming service Acorn TV in the U.S. and Canadia next year. It will be promoted as an Acorn TV Original.

About Premium Content has also sold to series’s first season to Amazon Prime Video in France. Other deals were inked for Israel (Yes DBS), Portugal (RTP), Nordic Countries (TV4 + C More) and Poland (CANAL+ and Ale Kino+).

“Keeping Faith” was produced by Vox Pictures for S4C and BBC Wales, and co-financed by About Premium Content’s partner, Nevision.

Related Mipcom: Unscripted Need Strong Formats Over Familiar Faces to Sell Overseas

“’Keeping Faith’ has resonated with audiences across the U.K. and the ratings have been incredible,” said Laurent Boissel, the joint-CEO and co-founder at About Premium Content. The series was a ratings success on BBC One, BBC Wales and S4C.

“After a hugely successful first series, Acorn Media Enterprises is excited to return as a co-producer with our partners at APC and BBC,” said Catherine Mackin, the managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises, adding that the series is bolstered by “Eve Myles award-worthy lead performance and an incredibly addictive script.”

Created and written by Matthew Hall (“Wing and a Prayer”), Sian Naomi (“The Indian Doctor”) and Anwen Huws (“Gwaith/Cartref”), “Keeping Faith” stars Eve Myles (“Victoria,” “Broadchurch”) as a woman who discovers her husband has been leading a double life after his disappearance. While struggling to stay sane and protect her family, she embarks on a frantic quest to find answers.

Vox Pictures’ Pip Broughton is co-directing (Andy Newbery) and producing the returning series. Nora Ostler is co-producing. Executive producers for “Keeping Faith” are Vox Pictures’s Adrian Bate, S4C’s Gwawr Martha Lloyd and Gethin Scourfield, BBC Wales’s Maggie Russell, Nevision’s James Cabourne and AME’s Shane Murphy.