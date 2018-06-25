Banijay Studios Italy Bows to Produce Premium Scripted Content

Banijay Group is launching a Rome-based banner, Banijay Studios Italy, which will be dedicated to premium scripted content.

Headed by Massimo Del Frate, Banijay Studios Italy will be developing original IP’s for local broadcasters, as well as adaptations of formats from Banijay Group’s extensive global content library. The new outfit will be collaborating with Italian broadcasters and partnering with Banijay Group’s worldwide network of producers.

Del Frate joins Banijay Group from Endemol Shine Italy, where he was head of drama from 2002 to 2018. While at Endemol Shine Italy, Del Frate worked on primetime series such as “Tangles Lies,””Sisters,””The Good Apprentice.”

The launch of Banijay Studios Italy underscores Banijay Group’s commitment to expand its global footprint in the scripted market, having already built a vast track record in unscripted with brands such as “Survivor,””Temptation Island” and “Wife Swap.” Banijay’s most successful scripted shows include “Versailles” (pictured) and “Occupied.”

“As a leading and well-respected talent in the Italian scripted market, Del Frate is the perfect partner to establish and drive Banijay Studios Italy,” said Peter Langenberg, COO of Banijay Group. “Furthering and diversifying our scripted position in the market, we are confident the business has what it takes to build an impressive portfolio and become a key player in the Italian drama ecosystem,” added Langenberg.

Del Frate said the company’s goal is to establish “Banijay Studios Italy as an independent home and partner for leading Italian drama talent, as well as international authors and directors.”

The executive said he aims to “generate a healthy scripted slate bursting with brilliant and distinctive drama.”