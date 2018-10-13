You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Brainpool's Lucky Pics to Produce Sports Show 'Catch!;' Banijay to Sell Format Rights

Lucky Pics, a joint venture with Banijay-owned Brainpool, is set to produce “Catch!,” a sports event show which will showcase Luke Mockridge (“Lucky Man”), the Canadian-Italian comedian who lives in Germany.

“Catch!” is being created as a high-energy entertainment series following four celebrity-led teams who fight out for eight rounds, overcoming walls, containers and a number of other obstacles. Each team comprises top athletes and experts. The series will launch later this year on the SAT.1 channel.

“Everyone knows how to play catch. Everyone has played it or still plays it with their children today. But what very few people know is that there are an infinite number of different rules, disciplines and game concepts,” said SAT.1 managing director Kaspar Pflüger.

“If you are familiar with Luke’s sporting ambition, you know it’s gonna be a really hot fight,” Pflüger added.

Mockridge, who provided the idea for the show, said he “liked the combination of child’s play and serious sporting competition.”

“My comedy often deals with topics that everyone knows about and to which everyone has an emotional connection; (and) everyone has played catch in the past and has their own personal approach to it,” said Mockridge, whose late night show “Luke! Die Woche und ich” won a German Television award earlier this year.

Banijay Group represents the format rights to “Catch!” in international markets and will start sales on it at Mipcom.

