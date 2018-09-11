Amazon Studios Greenlits Gaumont/Kristen Bell’s Animated Series ‘Do, Re & Mi’

Amazon Studios has greenlit Gaumont’s “Do, Re & Mi,” an animated lyrical series for preschoolers executive produced by Jackie Tohn, Michael Scharf, Ivan Askwith and Kristen Bell.

Created by Tohn (“American Idol”) and Scharf (“Moon and The Son: An Imagined Conversation”), “Do, Re & Mi” showcases original tracks performed by Bell (Princess Anna in Disney’s Frozen), Tohn and other guests. The series follows three birdy best friends named Do, Re & Mi who live in a world filled with rhythm, beats and melodies. Every episode of the series starts with an adventure and ends in a song.

“This series will be such a wonderful addition to our Amazon Kids preschool portfolio and we couldn’t ask for better creative partners than Gaumont and the musical talents of this producing team,’ said Melissa Wolfe, head of kids programming at Amazon Studios.

“In addition to its beautiful storytelling and character design, the show takes an innovative approach to musical curriculum which will inspire our youngest customers to create their own language around music,” added Wolfe.

Nicolas Atlan, president of animation at Gaumont said the company was eager to move into production on “Do, Re & Mi” with Amazon Studios and described “Do, Re & Mi” as a “series that takes kids music to another level that both kids and their parents will be excited about.”

“The creative vision of our partners Kristen, Michael, Jackie and Ivan, combined with the hard work of Gaumont’s Terry Kalagian and Amazon’s Michelle Sullivan molded this project into an amazing series,” said Atlan.

Bell, Tohn, Scharf, and Askwith said “Do, Re & Mi” was a particularly exciting venture because it’s “helping kids discover the power of music in more engaging ways: through storytelling, singing, and ultimately, by making music themselves.”

The executive producers said that when “kids are exposed to music education at a young age, it doesn’t just make them more musical – it can actually help in areas ranging from critical thinking and collaboration to creativity and self-confidence.”