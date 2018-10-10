About Premium Content Boards Muse Ent.’s Thriller Series ‘The Murders’ With Jessica Lucas (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based company About Premium Content (APC) is on board to co-finance and handle international sales on “The Murders,” a gritty Canadian police thriller series starring Jessica Lucas (“Gotham,” “Cloverfield”). The series was created by Damon Vignale (“The Exhibition”) who is showrunning and executive producing.

The eight-part series is being produced by Arielle Boisvert at Muse Entertainment, in association with Rogers Media’s network Citytv. The series started to shoot Tuesday.

Lucas (pictured) stars as Kate Jameson, a rookie homicide detective who searches for redemption in her investigative work after indirectly causing the death of a fellow officer. Jameson is partnered with detective Mike Huntley (Lochlyn Munroe) with whom she navigates the case of a mysterious serial killer who uses music for destructive ends.

Lucas and Munroe star in the series opposite Dylan Bruce (“Orphan Black”), Terry Chen (“Jessica Jones”), Luvia Petersen (“Ghost Wars”) and Venus Terzo (“Arrow”).

“The Murders” marks the first North American series taken on by APC. Founded by Emmanuelle Guilbart and Laurent Boissel, the company has just welcomed the private equity firm Alliance Entreprendre (NATIXIS Groupe) as its new minority shareholder in order to fast-track its international growth and expand its portfolio of English-language series.

“Damon (Vignale)’s amazing premise for a series, murder inspired by music, hit the right note,” said Muse Entertainment’s Jesse Prupas who is executive producing the series with Michael Prupas, Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring, Jessica Lucas and Vignale.

“The extremely talented, diverse and recognizable cast that we’ve been able to assemble for ‘The Murders’ will help this series reach audiences around the world,” Prupas added.



Lucas is represented by LA-based The Gersh Agency and Thruline Entertainment.

APC’s Mipcom slate includes Movistar Studios’ Spanish-language drama “Gigantes,” Vox Pictures’s English-language hit series “Keeping Faith,” Dutch crime thriller “Fenix” and the returning Swedish crime thriller “Alex” which APC has just sold Channel 4/Walter Presents (U.K.), ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. and Polyband (Germany), Amazon Prime Video (France), MHZ (USA), My Nordic TV (China) and Canal Plus (Poland).