You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

About Premium Content Boards Muse Ent.’s Thriller Series ‘The Murders’ With Jessica Lucas (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Fox

Paris-based company About Premium Content (APC) is on board to co-finance and handle international sales on “The Murders,” a gritty Canadian police thriller series starring Jessica Lucas (“Gotham,” “Cloverfield”). The series was created by Damon Vignale (“The Exhibition”) who is showrunning and executive producing.

The eight-part series is being produced by Arielle Boisvert at Muse Entertainment, in association with Rogers Media’s network Citytv. The series started to shoot Tuesday.

Lucas (pictured) stars as Kate Jameson, a rookie homicide detective who searches for redemption in her investigative work after indirectly causing the death of a fellow officer. Jameson is partnered with detective Mike Huntley (Lochlyn Munroe) with whom she navigates the case of a mysterious serial killer who uses music for destructive ends.

Lucas and Munroe star in the series opposite Dylan Bruce (“Orphan Black”), Terry Chen (“Jessica Jones”), Luvia Petersen (“Ghost Wars”) and Venus Terzo (“Arrow”).

“The Murders” marks the first North American series taken on by APC. Founded by Emmanuelle Guilbart and Laurent Boissel, the company has just welcomed the private equity firm Alliance Entreprendre (NATIXIS Groupe) as its new minority shareholder in order to fast-track its international growth and expand its portfolio of English-language series.

Related

“Damon (Vignale)’s amazing premise for a series, murder inspired by music, hit the right note,” said Muse Entertainment’s Jesse Prupas who is executive producing the series with Michael Prupas, Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring, Jessica Lucas and Vignale.

“The extremely talented, diverse and recognizable cast that we’ve been able to assemble for ‘The Murders’ will help this series reach audiences around the world,” Prupas added.
  
Lucas is represented by LA-based The Gersh Agency and Thruline Entertainment.

APC’s Mipcom slate includes Movistar Studios’ Spanish-language drama “Gigantes,” Vox Pictures’s English-language hit series “Keeping Faith,” Dutch crime thriller “Fenix” and the returning Swedish crime thriller “Alex” which APC has just sold Channel 4/Walter Presents (U.K.), ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. and Polyband (Germany), Amazon Prime Video (France), MHZ (USA), My Nordic TV (China) and Canal Plus (Poland).

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • Sarah Gertrude Shapiro UnReal Showrunner

    'UnREAL' Co-Creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based company About Premium Content (APC) is on board to co-finance and handle international sales on “The Murders,” a gritty Canadian police thriller series starring Jessica Lucas (“Gotham,” “Cloverfield”). The series was created by Damon Vignale (“The Exhibition”) who is showrunning and executive producing. The eight-part series is being produced by Arielle Boisvert at Muse […]

  • TBS Orders Game Show 'Misery Index'

    TBS Orders Game Show 'Misery Index'

    Paris-based company About Premium Content (APC) is on board to co-finance and handle international sales on “The Murders,” a gritty Canadian police thriller series starring Jessica Lucas (“Gotham,” “Cloverfield”). The series was created by Damon Vignale (“The Exhibition”) who is showrunning and executive producing. The eight-part series is being produced by Arielle Boisvert at Muse […]

  • Skybound Entertainment Sets Series Financing Partnership

    Skybound Entertainment Sets Series Financing Partnership with Sony Pictures TV

    Paris-based company About Premium Content (APC) is on board to co-finance and handle international sales on “The Murders,” a gritty Canadian police thriller series starring Jessica Lucas (“Gotham,” “Cloverfield”). The series was created by Damon Vignale (“The Exhibition”) who is showrunning and executive producing. The eight-part series is being produced by Arielle Boisvert at Muse […]

  • APC Boards Canadian Thriller Series 'The

    About Premium Content Boards Muse Ent.'s Thriller Series 'The Murders' With Jessica Lucas (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based company About Premium Content (APC) is on board to co-finance and handle international sales on “The Murders,” a gritty Canadian police thriller series starring Jessica Lucas (“Gotham,” “Cloverfield”). The series was created by Damon Vignale (“The Exhibition”) who is showrunning and executive producing. The eight-part series is being produced by Arielle Boisvert at Muse […]

  • Orange Is the New Black

    Netflix Released Record-High 676 Hours of Original Programming in Q3

    Paris-based company About Premium Content (APC) is on board to co-finance and handle international sales on “The Murders,” a gritty Canadian police thriller series starring Jessica Lucas (“Gotham,” “Cloverfield”). The series was created by Damon Vignale (“The Exhibition”) who is showrunning and executive producing. The eight-part series is being produced by Arielle Boisvert at Muse […]

  • Taylor SwiftAmerican Music Awards, Show, Los

    TV Ratings: American Music Awards Slip 25% to New Low

    Paris-based company About Premium Content (APC) is on board to co-finance and handle international sales on “The Murders,” a gritty Canadian police thriller series starring Jessica Lucas (“Gotham,” “Cloverfield”). The series was created by Damon Vignale (“The Exhibition”) who is showrunning and executive producing. The eight-part series is being produced by Arielle Boisvert at Muse […]

  • Ozark

    'Ozark' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

    Paris-based company About Premium Content (APC) is on board to co-finance and handle international sales on “The Murders,” a gritty Canadian police thriller series starring Jessica Lucas (“Gotham,” “Cloverfield”). The series was created by Damon Vignale (“The Exhibition”) who is showrunning and executive producing. The eight-part series is being produced by Arielle Boisvert at Muse […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad