Keshet Intl.’s ‘Stockholm’ Travels to Toronto Festival Slot

By

Israel Correspondent

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: RONEN AKERMAN

“Stockholm,” a wry dramatic series that debuted to critical acclaim in Israel, premiered Friday at TIFF, marking the first time an Israeli original series has premiered at the festival.

The darkly comedic series, based on the eponymous book by Noa Yedlin, is the first Israeli program ever chosen to be part of the TIFF schedule. It will debut as part of the TIFF 2018 Primetime that spotlights series. (Other series bowing there include Julia Roberts’ new Amazon series, “Homecoming.”)

“Stockholm” follows the story of a leading contender for the Nobel Prize of Economics who is found dead in his bed of an apparent heart attack just five days before the winners are announced. His four closest friends, eager to cement his legacy as a Nobel Laureate, decide to keep him “alive” until the prize announcement.

The series, produced by Artza Prods. and distributed by Keshet Intl., broke ratings records in Israel. Its debut at TIFF comes just months after another KI original series, “When Heroes Fly,” earned best series at Cannes in the first Cannesseries Festival. Two other Israeli series, “Sleeping Bears” and “Autonomies,” have also earned raves on 2018’s festival circuit.

“We are proud to bring another outstanding Israeli series to the global market,” said Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman. “Stockholm,” he added, “is another critical milestone in cementing Israel’s reputation as one of the world’s leading suppliers of popular, quality original dramas and formats.”

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More TV

  • Keshet Intl.'s 'Stockholm' Travels to Toronto

    Keshet Intl.'s 'Stockholm' Travels to Toronto Festival Slot

    “Stockholm,” a wry dramatic series that debuted to critical acclaim in Israel, premiered Friday at TIFF, marking the first time an Israeli original series has premiered at the festival. The darkly comedic series, based on the eponymous book by Noa Yedlin, is the first Israeli program ever chosen to be part of the TIFF schedule. […]

  • 'Homecoming' Review: Julia Roberts Stars in

    TV Review: 'Homecoming,' Starring Julia Roberts

    “Stockholm,” a wry dramatic series that debuted to critical acclaim in Israel, premiered Friday at TIFF, marking the first time an Israeli original series has premiered at the festival. The darkly comedic series, based on the eponymous book by Noa Yedlin, is the first Israeli program ever chosen to be part of the TIFF schedule. […]

  • Norm Macdonald Has a Show

    TV News Roundup: Netflix's 'Norm Macdonald Has A Show' Drops First Trailer (Watch)

    “Stockholm,” a wry dramatic series that debuted to critical acclaim in Israel, premiered Friday at TIFF, marking the first time an Israeli original series has premiered at the festival. The darkly comedic series, based on the eponymous book by Noa Yedlin, is the first Israeli program ever chosen to be part of the TIFF schedule. […]

  • Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, American

    2018 New York Comic-Con TV Schedule: Find Out When Your Favorite Shows are Taking Over

    “Stockholm,” a wry dramatic series that debuted to critical acclaim in Israel, premiered Friday at TIFF, marking the first time an Israeli original series has premiered at the festival. The darkly comedic series, based on the eponymous book by Noa Yedlin, is the first Israeli program ever chosen to be part of the TIFF schedule. […]

  • Actress Maysoon Zayid attends the Women

    Maysoon Zayid to Write, Star in Autobiographical Comedy Series in Development at ABC

    “Stockholm,” a wry dramatic series that debuted to critical acclaim in Israel, premiered Friday at TIFF, marking the first time an Israeli original series has premiered at the festival. The darkly comedic series, based on the eponymous book by Noa Yedlin, is the first Israeli program ever chosen to be part of the TIFF schedule. […]

  • 'Madam Secretary' Creator to Develop Female

    'Madam Secretary' Creator to Develop Female Mayor Drama at CBS With Nina Tassler

    “Stockholm,” a wry dramatic series that debuted to critical acclaim in Israel, premiered Friday at TIFF, marking the first time an Israeli original series has premiered at the festival. The darkly comedic series, based on the eponymous book by Noa Yedlin, is the first Israeli program ever chosen to be part of the TIFF schedule. […]

  • chris selak lionsgate

    Lionsgate Television EVP Chris Selak to Exit for Production Deal

    “Stockholm,” a wry dramatic series that debuted to critical acclaim in Israel, premiered Friday at TIFF, marking the first time an Israeli original series has premiered at the festival. The darkly comedic series, based on the eponymous book by Noa Yedlin, is the first Israeli program ever chosen to be part of the TIFF schedule. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad