×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘Origin’ Creator Mika Watkins Sold Her Sci-Fi Series to YouTube Premium

By
Steve Clarke

Steve's Most Recent Stories

View All
B3_Day 17 of 25_Sc 6/04: Interior Origin /Ring 8 / Shaft / Platform (Shuttle); BAUM (Phillip Christopher) and LOGAN (Tom Felton) see Jonas’s mangled body… BAUM runs away.
CREDIT: Joe Alblas

YouTube is reaching for the stars as it prepares to launch its first high-end European scripted show, a 10-part sci-fi series entitled “Origin.” The drama was commissioned from the Sony-owned London-based Left Bank Pictures, and comes from creator Mika Watkins, who developed the show after working as a development assistant at Left Bank.

“Mika joined the company on a diversity scheme around five years ago,” Left Bank’s CEO Andy Harries tells Variety. “Within a few weeks we realized that she was very bright. Almost straight away we made her a trainee script editor.”

Prior to Left Bank, Watkins wrote her first screenplay at university, a Victorian Gothic retelling of the Doctor Faustus story. “It felt like the right medium for me. After that I got into writing professionally,” she says. She also penned two episodes of scripted content, for Sky’s “Lucky Man” and the BBC’s “Troy: Fall of a City.”

It was at Left Bank where Watkins says she learned “the craft of editing which gives you a really amazing brain when it comes to story lining and plotting.” But she still didn’t know many people within the industry and didn’t have enough money to “just be a writer.” She moved onto another U.K. indie, Objective — the makers of cult show “Peep Show” — where she wrote a comedy script. That enabled her to get an agent.

Related

When YouTube saw Watkins’ screenplay for “Origin” they jumped at it. “Within a week of receiving the script they said they loved it,” says Harries. “It’s a great series for YouTube because Mika’s idea was very global. ‘Origin’ has an international cast, French, German, Japanese, American, and British — all young, so perfect for YouTube.”

Watkins pitched the idea for “Origin” to Left Bank as a hybrid of “Lost” and “Alien” and considers it a blend of science fiction and horror, centered on “a group of strangers bound for a distant planet [who have] been promised a fresh start on the new planet.”

“When they wake up everyone else appears to have disappeared but there’s a monstrous presence on the ship,” she says. “In every episode we reveal the reasons why every passenger got on the ship.”

The dialogue in these flashback sequences occurs in the characters’ own languages and is subtitled. It was extremely important for Watkins to get a multinational cast, including Natalia Tena, Tom Felton and Nora Arnezeder as space colonizers, and because YouTube accepted Left Bank’s idea that she should be showrunner, despite “Origin” being her first show, she was able to get her way.

This was, in great part, because the Google-owned platform is seeking to establish YouTube Premium in Europe, where it is an “also-ran” compared with Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

“We’re a fledgling service in Europe,” admits Luke Hyams, the online platform’s head of originals for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

To help establish ‘Origin,’ the first two episodes are being shown on YouTube with no pay wall. Hyams believes the show, under Watkins’ guidance, will help raise their profile because it “depicts a vision of space we’ve never seen before and is based on a piece of deeply compelling, original IP.”

“The great thing about YouTube is they wanted the show as Mika originally conceived it,” adds Harries. “They didn’t say ‘We like it but can you do it this way and add this?'”

For YouTube, a lot is riding on “Origin.” If the show succeeds it could prove a game changer for the platform’s subscription service to gain traction outside the U.S. Watkins says she does have ideas through season 4 of the show, should YouTube want to continue. “I am pretty fast,” she says of her writing process. “If you’re trying to make something for a streaming platform you have to be, or it just won’t work.”

“Origin” premieres Nov. 14 on YouTube Premium.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • B3_Day 17 of 25_Sc 6/04: Interior

    How 'Origin' Creator Mika Watkins Sold Her Sci-Fi Series to YouTube Premium

    YouTube is reaching for the stars as it prepares to launch its first high-end European scripted show, a 10-part sci-fi series entitled “Origin.” The drama was commissioned from the Sony-owned London-based Left Bank Pictures, and comes from creator Mika Watkins, who developed the show after working as a development assistant at Left Bank. “Mika joined […]

  • The Good Cop

    'Good Cop' Canceled by Netflix After One Season

    YouTube is reaching for the stars as it prepares to launch its first high-end European scripted show, a 10-part sci-fi series entitled “Origin.” The drama was commissioned from the Sony-owned London-based Left Bank Pictures, and comes from creator Mika Watkins, who developed the show after working as a development assistant at Left Bank. “Mika joined […]

  • Game of Thrones

    Everything We Know About 'Game of Thrones' Season 8

    YouTube is reaching for the stars as it prepares to launch its first high-end European scripted show, a 10-part sci-fi series entitled “Origin.” The drama was commissioned from the Sony-owned London-based Left Bank Pictures, and comes from creator Mika Watkins, who developed the show after working as a development assistant at Left Bank. “Mika joined […]

  • Donald Trump, Robert De Niro

    Robert De Niro Bashes Trump Again: 'Down With This Motherf---er!'

    YouTube is reaching for the stars as it prepares to launch its first high-end European scripted show, a 10-part sci-fi series entitled “Origin.” The drama was commissioned from the Sony-owned London-based Left Bank Pictures, and comes from creator Mika Watkins, who developed the show after working as a development assistant at Left Bank. “Mika joined […]

  • Jean-Jacques Annaud Enjoys Exploration and Discomfort

    Jean-Jacques Annaud on Experimentation, Moving into Television Series

    YouTube is reaching for the stars as it prepares to launch its first high-end European scripted show, a 10-part sci-fi series entitled “Origin.” The drama was commissioned from the Sony-owned London-based Left Bank Pictures, and comes from creator Mika Watkins, who developed the show after working as a development assistant at Left Bank. “Mika joined […]

  • Chance the Rapper Cardi B T.I.

    Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, T.I. to Judge New Netflix Hip-Hop Music Competition Series

    YouTube is reaching for the stars as it prepares to launch its first high-end European scripted show, a 10-part sci-fi series entitled “Origin.” The drama was commissioned from the Sony-owned London-based Left Bank Pictures, and comes from creator Mika Watkins, who developed the show after working as a development assistant at Left Bank. “Mika joined […]

  • Patricia Arquette as Tilly in Escape

    TV Review: 'Escape at Dannemora'

    YouTube is reaching for the stars as it prepares to launch its first high-end European scripted show, a 10-part sci-fi series entitled “Origin.” The drama was commissioned from the Sony-owned London-based Left Bank Pictures, and comes from creator Mika Watkins, who developed the show after working as a development assistant at Left Bank. “Mika joined […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad