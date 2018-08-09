David Renaud on Writing for ABC’s ‘The Good Doctor’ and His Real-Life Medical Career

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Renaud Variety FaceTime
CREDIT: Josh Telles for Variety

David Renaud goes by “Doc” in the writers room of Sony TV-ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” That’s because there are three Canadian Davids on staff — and because he was a practicing physician before becoming a writer. Renaud, married with two children, spoke with Variety about his journey from scrubs to scripts.

What was your transition from medicine into entertainment?

I had a car accident that left me paralyzed at 19. I woke up in the hospital room with a doctor telling me, “You’re never gonna walk again.” I didn’t want to accept that: I was determined to find a cure for paralysis. I got into the University of British Columbia. I finally realized that we’re so far from a cure for paralysis, so I thought maybe I could do something with rehab medicine. I applied to medical school, and by some miracle, I got in. But it wasn’t my dream; it was just something I did because I needed to — to find a cure for myself. After I finished residency, I realized what I always loved was being a storyteller; and then my friend encouraged me to go to acting class with him.

That developed into screenwriting?

Related

He and I made a short film that we ended up sending to a festival, where I met my wife. I used that film and some writing samples to get into UCLA film school. I met a very good friend there named Jason George, who’s also a TV writer. At lunch, I said, “I’d love to be a TV writer,” but I was working as a doctor in the South Bay. He said: “You should write TV and nothing but TV and hone your skills. Send me a script and I’ll read it.” And he read it and said: “It’s good. I think you could do this. In fact, I’ll recommend you for the Disney ABC Writing Program,” where he had gone before me. I wrote two scripts, a pilot and a spec of “Masters of Sex,” and I got into the program. I made a couple of big leaps of faith. One was quitting being a doctor to come down here. And then after I found my way back into medicine, quitting it again to do the ABC Writing Program.

What did you think when reading the pilot script for “Good Doctor”?

I was really impressed with how [creator David] Shore handled the character of Shaun Murphy [played by Freddie Highmore]. The story is about autism, but in my mind, it’s about a disabled character. Autistic, blind, deaf, wheelchair-users, whatever — we’re all part of this big community of people who are struggling to have our stories told. And not just told, but told in an authentic way.

Before taking a meeting, you don’t usually mention your wheelchair, right?

For sure. There’s something about surprising someone that puts them a little off-guard. Then I launch into my shtick: “Oh yeah, by the way, I have this disability” and this is what I can add to your show; I can help with a perspective. Owning it and not apologizing for it, it’s the way I’ve gotten through life. If I don’t see the barriers and I push past them fast, the person who’s with me suddenly realizes they’re on the other side. They’re like: “I don’t know what just happened, but I hired a guy in a freaking wheelchair who went to med school.”

What’s left on your career bucket list?

I want my own show eventually. I’d like to tell my story. I do think there are some interesting things about my experience going through medical school and being a resident on the floor with a different kind of disability in what is a really big challenge.

Things You Didn’t Know About David Renaud

AGE: 44 BIRTHPLACE: Georgetown, Ontario, Canada LAST SHOWS BINGE-WATCHED: “Evil Genius,”Killing Eve” COMFORT FOOD: Indian and Mexican DREAM TRAVEL DESTINATION: Japan FAVORITE RECENT MARVEL MOVIES: “Thor: Ragnarok,”Black Panther” FAVORITE GROWN-UP MOVIE: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • Game of Thrones vs Handmaids Tale

    Emmys: Will 'Game of Thrones' or 'The Handmaid's Tale' Win the Drama Series Trophy?

    David Renaud goes by “Doc” in the writers room of Sony TV-ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” That’s because there are three Canadian Davids on staff — and because he was a practicing physician before becoming a writer. Renaud, married with two children, spoke with Variety about his journey from scrubs to scripts. What was your transition […]

  • Aubrey Plaza Emmys Fashion

    Aubrey Plaza on the Importance of Taking Fashion Risks and 'Not Caring What People Think'

    David Renaud goes by “Doc” in the writers room of Sony TV-ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” That’s because there are three Canadian Davids on staff — and because he was a practicing physician before becoming a writer. Renaud, married with two children, spoke with Variety about his journey from scrubs to scripts. What was your transition […]

  • David Renaud Variety FaceTime

    David Renaud on Writing for ABC's 'The Good Doctor' and His Real-Life Medical Career

    David Renaud goes by “Doc” in the writers room of Sony TV-ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” That’s because there are three Canadian Davids on staff — and because he was a practicing physician before becoming a writer. Renaud, married with two children, spoke with Variety about his journey from scrubs to scripts. What was your transition […]

  • Zaldy Goco photographed by Weston Wells

    Zaldy Goco Talks Collaborating With RuPaul, Designing for Reality TV

    David Renaud goes by “Doc” in the writers room of Sony TV-ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” That’s because there are three Canadian Davids on staff — and because he was a practicing physician before becoming a writer. Renaud, married with two children, spoke with Variety about his journey from scrubs to scripts. What was your transition […]

  • Makeup Artists TV Limited Series

    Emmys: Limited Series Makeup Artisans Honor History on the Small Screen

    David Renaud goes by “Doc” in the writers room of Sony TV-ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” That’s because there are three Canadian Davids on staff — and because he was a practicing physician before becoming a writer. Renaud, married with two children, spoke with Variety about his journey from scrubs to scripts. What was your transition […]

  • Joe Weisberg Joel Fields Bill Hader

    How 'The Americans' and 'Barry' Bosses Approach Characters' Internal Struggles and Growth

    David Renaud goes by “Doc” in the writers room of Sony TV-ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” That’s because there are three Canadian Davids on staff — and because he was a practicing physician before becoming a writer. Renaud, married with two children, spoke with Variety about his journey from scrubs to scripts. What was your transition […]

  • WORLD OF DANCE -- Season: 2

    TV Ratings: 'World of Dance' Hits New Low, CMA Fest Down From 2017

    David Renaud goes by “Doc” in the writers room of Sony TV-ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” That’s because there are three Canadian Davids on staff — and because he was a practicing physician before becoming a writer. Renaud, married with two children, spoke with Variety about his journey from scrubs to scripts. What was your transition […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad