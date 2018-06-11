‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s’ Tituss Burgess Talks Award Show Fashion

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess has scored three consecutive Emmy noms for portraying ostentatious actor Titus Andromedon — a role the show’s co-creator, Tina Fey, wrote for him. “It was kind of surreal finding that out,” says Burgess, who shares a love of Broadway with his comical character but little else. “I’ve grown fond of Titus, but I am nothing like him. He and I couldn’t even be friends.” While Andromedon’s fashion choices are “much gaudier,” Burgess values comfort. “If it doesn’t feel right, it’s wrong,” he says. “Give me something cool and classic that fits well and feels good and I’m set.”

2015

Burgess admits he was nervous on his first awards day, especially given his nomination for supporting comedy actor. “I can’t even remember this look,” he says of his forest-green Bonobos tux and the Tie Bar floral bow tie. “It was sort of an out-of-body experience for me.” The Netflix comedy picked up seven noms for its freshman year, including comedy series. “I think there is such a core to the characters that people can easily find a way to relate to them, despite all of the zaniness,” says Burgess. “Titus Andromedon is nobody’s role model, but he is unflinchingly himself. That’s so important at a time when a lot of people are afraid to live out loud.”

2016

By Burgess’ second time at the Emmys, he was prepared — and this time out, he sported a black and white look by the Black Tux with a peacock-patterned Brackish bow tie. “I love the contrast. I feel the white really pops without being too flashy.” He felt at ease in the breezy and light-colored jacket. “I always feel good when I’m dressed up,” he notes. “Day-to-day, I wear whatever is comfortable but it’s nice to have a reason to be fancy.” Burgess admits he’s just beginning his sartorial journey. “I don’t know a whole lot of designers yet; I just know what I want, and what looks good on me,” he says. “I would love to work with more designers and delve more into the world of fashion. I also wouldn’t mind if a designer reads this and wants to hit me up on my Instagram, @titusssawthis — wink, wink.”

2017

This gold look Burgess rocked the year of his third nomination is his clear favorite. “My stylist, Michael Fusco, had it custom-made by J. Mueser,” says Burgess, who loved the shade and trim of the eye-catching jacket. “I was definitely feeling myself that night. The gold made me feel so expensive.” His confidence translated into a memorable evening. “I got to see so many friends and met so many more,” he recalls. “This was such a great time in my life and I just felt like a million bucks. What says that better than gold?”