You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Twin Peaks’ Team Talks David Lynch’s Influence on Revival’s Spirit Extraction Scene

By

Scott's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kyle MacLachlan Twin Peaks
CREDIT: Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME

Among the many darkly mystifying and enigmatically surreal sequences that populate director David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival, the eighth episode offers one its most compelling: Mr. C — the Black Lodge doppelganger of Special Agent Dale Cooper (both played by Kyle MacLachlan) — stops on a lonely, darkened highway to confront his traveling companion Ray Monroe (George Griffith) at gunpoint. After Ray shoots the evil entity himself, a bizarre pack of grimy, shadowy woodsmen emerges from the forest and tears C apart, extracting a sack containing the face of BOB, the series’ longstanding malignant spirit. Lynch leaves the sequence to be interpreted and decoded by the audience — and his crew, which shoots scenes without an exact linear context.

Peter Deming
Director of photography
“It’s obviously very dark — there are no light sources around except for the car. When it came time for the woodsmen to appear, we shot some shots without them and then the same shots with them so David could mix them in and out. I was literally worried photographically we wouldn’t have enough light to see the woodsmen because they’re quite dark! Then we added the lightning effects to the scene, and that sort of took care of that problem and made them come and go. …Although we had shot the woodsmen before in the show, their environment there was very striking, and I think that maybe more than one person on the crew was struck with an imagery that night that they weren’t too comfortable with.”

Kyle MacLachlan Twin Peaks
CREDIT: Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME

Eric Fierstein
Location manager
“Even though David [Lynch] never touches on exactly what he’s thinking, he gave us some sort of description of what to go after. We wanted to find something that was lush, green, a true ranch, different from something you’d find in California. … We really came across some great, great visuals, and we scoured that ranch — it’s an amazing 230-acre property that’s been around since 1875 that a lot of people don’t know about, right at the ridge of the Santa Monica Mountains [in Ventura County]. It still farms dry oats and barley, and it’s been owned by the same guy for almost 40 years. When you walk around the place, you have this sense of layers upon layer upon layers of trees and vistas that get obscured. It had these massive oak trees — David’s a huge fan of any tree, just loves trees! You couldn’t pinpoint it — it wasn’t anything that could be, in a sense, describable. That was one of the things about the property that attracted David.”

Dean Hurley
Sound supervisor/Re-recording mixer
“David [who also served as sound designer] had the biggest hand in this sequence, and that’s perhaps why this entire episode is the most Lynchian. The musical choice was definitely his. He said he’s always loved Vladimir Horowitz’s rendition of ‘Moonlight Sonata’ — ‘Give me “Moonlight Sonata” slowed down two times and two octaves down.’ I’ve always felt like it was the one singular thing that you can do to a piece of audio in one fell swoop to totally change it completely. … Sonically, that scene is just super-restrained and simple, but the crux of it is all David. It’s just all built around this vibe of that slowed-down ‘Moonlight Sonata.’”

Kyle MacLachlan Twin Peaks
CREDIT: Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME

Debbie Zoller
Makeup department head/Prosthetics supervisor
“Four weeks into shooting I hadn’t really designed those woodsmen yet, and David and I hadn’t really talked tremendously about them. As we were shooting, I looked around in the areas where we would be filming in Washington and would take colors with me — a certain color in the tree bark or a purple mushroom that was growing wild, different colored mosses, all different tones. I matched those colors to makeup colors that we would airbrush onto the woodsmen, working with layering and texturing and different kinds of mud. Then they were looking too matte, so I put yellow Snack Pack pudding that I got at the grocery store in their beards and hair. At night when we were filming them you would see the reflection from the lights so that they came alive. And then I brought out different paints and brushes, and David would take this black paint and paint a layer on top of everything that we did.”

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More TV

  • Mosiac HBO

    Examining Emmy's Complicated History With the Limited Series Race (Column)

    Among the many darkly mystifying and enigmatically surreal sequences that populate director David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival, the eighth episode offers one its most compelling: Mr. C — the Black Lodge doppelganger of Special Agent Dale Cooper (both played by Kyle MacLachlan) — stops on a lonely, darkened highway to confront his traveling companion Ray […]

  • Kyle MacLachlan Twin Peaks

    'Twin Peaks' Team Talks David Lynch's Influence on Revival's Spirit Extraction Scene

    Among the many darkly mystifying and enigmatically surreal sequences that populate director David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival, the eighth episode offers one its most compelling: Mr. C — the Black Lodge doppelganger of Special Agent Dale Cooper (both played by Kyle MacLachlan) — stops on a lonely, darkened highway to confront his traveling companion Ray […]

  • Bill Hader Jason Bateman

    Bill Hader Reveals the Terrifying Reality of Auditioning for 'SNL'

    Among the many darkly mystifying and enigmatically surreal sequences that populate director David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival, the eighth episode offers one its most compelling: Mr. C — the Black Lodge doppelganger of Special Agent Dale Cooper (both played by Kyle MacLachlan) — stops on a lonely, darkened highway to confront his traveling companion Ray […]

  • Plans Unveiled for $67 Million Film

    Plans Unveiled for $67 Million Film and TV Studio in Liverpool

    Among the many darkly mystifying and enigmatically surreal sequences that populate director David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival, the eighth episode offers one its most compelling: Mr. C — the Black Lodge doppelganger of Special Agent Dale Cooper (both played by Kyle MacLachlan) — stops on a lonely, darkened highway to confront his traveling companion Ray […]

  • Christof Wahl Exiting German Media Giant

    Christof Wahl, ProSiebenSat.1’s COO and Digital Czar, to Exit

    Among the many darkly mystifying and enigmatically surreal sequences that populate director David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival, the eighth episode offers one its most compelling: Mr. C — the Black Lodge doppelganger of Special Agent Dale Cooper (both played by Kyle MacLachlan) — stops on a lonely, darkened highway to confront his traveling companion Ray […]

  • Queer Eye Netflix

    TV Review: 'Queer Eye' Season 2 on Netflix

    Among the many darkly mystifying and enigmatically surreal sequences that populate director David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival, the eighth episode offers one its most compelling: Mr. C — the Black Lodge doppelganger of Special Agent Dale Cooper (both played by Kyle MacLachlan) — stops on a lonely, darkened highway to confront his traveling companion Ray […]

  • Editorial use only. No merchandising. For

    Amazon Scores U.K. Premier League Soccer Rights Deal

    Among the many darkly mystifying and enigmatically surreal sequences that populate director David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival, the eighth episode offers one its most compelling: Mr. C — the Black Lodge doppelganger of Special Agent Dale Cooper (both played by Kyle MacLachlan) — stops on a lonely, darkened highway to confront his traveling companion Ray […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad