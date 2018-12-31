×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Outlander’ Producer on Importance of Portraying On-Screen Father-Daughter Reunion as in the Novels

By

TV Contributor

Andrea's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Aimee Spinks

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Birds and the Bees,” the ninth episode of “Outlander” Season 4.

The latest episode of “Outlander” finally put on screen a scene book readers have been looking forward to for years.

In the episode “The Birds and the Bees,” Brianna (Sophie Skelton) managed to carry on with her mission to find her parents and warn them of their impending deaths despite having just been brutally assaulted by Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) in a pub. When she learned that her parents were actually in Wilmington already and set out to find them, Brianna located her birth father first, coming upon Jamie (Sam Heughan) as he took a bathroom break in an alley. It might seem a little weird to show-only viewers, but it happened exactly the way it happens in the book, which is just how the writers’ room wanted it.

“You always want to do something a little different in the TV show to give the fans who know the books and love the books something unexpected sometimes,” executive producer Maril Davis tells Variety. “But this scene, in particular, was something we wanted to keep in the realm of that book scene because we were all excited to see it come to life.”

Related

And a great part of bringing it to life in a beautiful and satisfying way, Davis says, was the work of series stars Heughan and Skelton.

“The emotions that show on their faces, it’s obviously a very difficult scene [for the actors],” she says. “There are so many things that would be running through your mind.”

Davis points out that the “shock, elation, heartbreak — the heartbreak of not being able to see this beautiful woman turn into this beautiful woman” that plays out on Heughan’s face is “just amazing” in the scene. Similarly, Davis was impressed to see Skelton portray the “expectation of hearing about this man and finally meeting him in the flesh.”

Although Davis didn’t write this particular episode — Matthew B. Roberts and Toni Graphia did — she says everyone was pleased with how it turned out, especially the emotional family scenes.

Of course, the happiness for the Frasers was short-lived, though — as Brianna’s rape and subsequent pregnancy were revealed during her first few months on Fraser’s Ridge.

“It’s interesting to see the difference between Jaime and Claire,” Davis says, regarding how Brianna’s parents will handle revelations about their daughter’s experience in the past.

“Outlander” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Starz.

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More TV

  • Consultant Hector Xtravaganza attends the premiere

    Hector Xtravaganza, Ball Icon and 'Pose' Consultant, Dies

    Hector Xtravaganza, “grandfather” of the House of Xtravaganza and consultant for Ryan Murphy’s “Pose,” has died. The House of Xtravaganza announced his death in an Instagram post. “It is with profound sadness the House of Xtravaganza family announce the passing of our beloved Grandfather Hector,” the post reads. “He was a friend to everyone he [...]

  • 'Outlander' Recap: A Tearful Reunion in

    'Outlander' Recap: A Tearful Reunion and Confession in 'The Birds and the Bees'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Birds and the Bees,” the ninth episode of “Outlander” Season 4. The latest “Outlander” episode continued to be quite the emotional roller coaster for poor Brianna (Sophie Skelton), who was just raped by Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers), then met her birth father and [...]

  • Tribune Tower

    Tribune and Charter Spar as New Year's Eve Contract Deadline Approaches

    Tribune Media is accusing Charter Communications of dragging its feet in negotiations as the clock ticks down on the New Year’s Eve contract renewal deadline covering 33 Tribune stations and cabler WGN America in New York, Los Angeles and other markets. Tribune asserts that Charter has not been in touch with the Chicago-based TV station [...]

  • LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04:

    Comcast to Drop Jennifer Lopez-Owned Fuse Music Channel

    Comcast is dropping Fuse, the music cabler owned in part by Jennifer Lopez, raising questions about the independent channel’s future as a linear cable offering. Fuse blasted the cable giant on Sunday for the decision, asserting that it “met Comcast’s financial demands and no other requirements were ever communicated to us.” Comcast said its subscribers were [...]

  • ESPN

    Disney, Verizon Strike New Carriage Agreement

    Walt Disney and Verizon have struck a new carriage agreement, avoiding a showdown that might have taken popular ESPN college-football games away from subscribers of Verizon’s Fios service in the first days of 2019. “Verizon and The Walt Disney Company have reached a broad-based distribution agreement. Details will be released in the coming days,” the [...]

  • June Whitfield Dead: 'Absolutely Fabulous' Actress

    June Whitfield, 'Absolutely Fabulous' and 'Terry and June' Actress, Dies at 93

    Dame June Whitfield, known for her work on “Terry and June,” the “Carry On” movies and “Absolutely Fabulous” has died. The BBC is reporting that Whitfield died on Friday night at 93. Whitfield’s career touched just about every part of the entertainment industry from early radio comedies, acting in the “Carry On” films, to co-leading [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad