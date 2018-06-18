You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kyra Sedgwick Talks ‘Controversial’ Fashion and Becoming a ‘More Authentic Self’

By
Jasmin Rosemberg

Jasmin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kyra Sedgwick Emmy Fashion
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

First-time director Kyra Sedgwick — who scored four Emmy nods and one win for playing Brenda Leigh Johnson on “The Closer” — saw something in “Story of a Girl” others didn’t. “The experience of being in a very complicated family … and feeling a lot of self-doubt and shame and searching for myself, that’s something that is a lifelong process,” she says of her Lifetime film. She’s also navigated the style world: “When I first started out in this business, no one thought about fashion, but I have to say that dressing up … is fun.”

2006
The year of her first lead drama actress nod, Sedgwick donned this voluminous Giorgio Armani Prive gown. “It was really special,” says Sedgwick, who’d been told by media she would win. “And then I lost, and I remember I was really upset,” she says. “Jane Kaczmarek came up to me, and she knelt down right in front of me. … And she said, ‘It’s the worst when everyone tells you you’re going to win.’”

2008
This white L’Wren Scott dress was “a little controversial.” “The beading around the boobs made some people feel like my boobs were being grabbed,” Sedgwick recalls. She was nominated again for portraying LAPD Deputy Chief Johnson. “I think she was really relatable,” she says. “It was refreshing to see a woman in power who wasn’t acting like a man.”

Related

2010
Sedgwick shares this Monique Lhuillier was not what her people wanted her to wear. “But I was like, ‘It’s friggin’ comfortable, it’s my favorite color, and I love it.’” She accessorized with Ofira bangles, “a lot of fake hair” and by night’s end, an Emmy. “If you’re consistently nominated … that means you’re consistently doing the best work that you can do. And believe me, I was trying to do the best work I could do.”

2017
Sedgwick wore this lace Elie Saab dress when she presented an Emmy to Sterling K. Brown. “I was absolutely the happiest and the most comfortable, which is great,” she says. “Because let’s hope as we get older we become more of our authentic self.”

More TV

  • 'Jane The Virgin,' 'One Day At

    'Jane The Virgin,' 'One Day at a Time' Document the Undocumented

    First-time director Kyra Sedgwick — who scored four Emmy nods and one win for playing Brenda Leigh Johnson on “The Closer” — saw something in “Story of a Girl” others didn’t. “The experience of being in a very complicated family … and feeling a lot of self-doubt and shame and searching for myself, that’s something […]

  • SHADES OF BLUE -- "The Hollow

    TV Ratings: 'Shades of Blue' Season 3 Opens at Series Low

    First-time director Kyra Sedgwick — who scored four Emmy nods and one win for playing Brenda Leigh Johnson on “The Closer” — saw something in “Story of a Girl” others didn’t. “The experience of being in a very complicated family … and feeling a lot of self-doubt and shame and searching for myself, that’s something […]

  • Kyra Sedgwick Emmy Fashion

    Kyra Sedgwick Talks 'Controversial' Fashion and Becoming a 'More Authentic Self'

    First-time director Kyra Sedgwick — who scored four Emmy nods and one win for playing Brenda Leigh Johnson on “The Closer” — saw something in “Story of a Girl” others didn’t. “The experience of being in a very complicated family … and feeling a lot of self-doubt and shame and searching for myself, that’s something […]

  • The Alienist S1 - 101

    'The Alienist' Bosses on Crafting a Scene as 'Microcosm for the Triangle of the Series'

    First-time director Kyra Sedgwick — who scored four Emmy nods and one win for playing Brenda Leigh Johnson on “The Closer” — saw something in “Story of a Girl” others didn’t. “The experience of being in a very complicated family … and feeling a lot of self-doubt and shame and searching for myself, that’s something […]

  • Anthony Ramos Shes Gotta Have It

    Anthony Ramos on Turning From 'Hamilton' to TV for 'She's Gotta Have It'

    First-time director Kyra Sedgwick — who scored four Emmy nods and one win for playing Brenda Leigh Johnson on “The Closer” — saw something in “Story of a Girl” others didn’t. “The experience of being in a very complicated family … and feeling a lot of self-doubt and shame and searching for myself, that’s something […]

  • Jason Katims Writers Office

    Inside Jason Katims' Memorabilia-Filled Writer's Office

    First-time director Kyra Sedgwick — who scored four Emmy nods and one win for playing Brenda Leigh Johnson on “The Closer” — saw something in “Story of a Girl” others didn’t. “The experience of being in a very complicated family … and feeling a lot of self-doubt and shame and searching for myself, that’s something […]

  • YouTube Launches Premium SVOD and Music

    U.K. and International Launches for YouTube Premium and Music Services

    First-time director Kyra Sedgwick — who scored four Emmy nods and one win for playing Brenda Leigh Johnson on “The Closer” — saw something in “Story of a Girl” others didn’t. “The experience of being in a very complicated family … and feeling a lot of self-doubt and shame and searching for myself, that’s something […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad