Gina Rodriguez on Fashion as an ‘Added Accessory to Your Inner Beauty’

For Gina Rodriguez, assuming the titular role in the CW’s “Jane the Virgin” in 2014 was a no-brainer. “It was a story written for an independent, educated woman who just happened to be Latina,” says Rodriguez. “And sadly, it’s more rare than you would think.” Four seasons — and one Golden Globe win — later, she credits longtime stylist Lauren Rodriguez (no relation) for helping her fashionably navigate the awards circuit. “Dressing up should always be fun. It’s an added accessory to your inner beauty,” she says. “Not that you need any.”

2015

After Rodriguez won the Globe for best comedy actress, everything changed for her show. “It gave us a new audience, it gave us credibility,” she says. “It didn’t matter that we were on the CW or an all-Latino cast; what mattered was our talent.” Come Emmy time, Rodriguez — who presented with John Stamos — was well-prepared on the style front. “We tried this [Lorena Sarbu] dress on months before and just knew we wanted to save it for the Emmys,” she says. “I loved all the detailing, the sweetheart neckline and soft color. I felt like a princess in this dress.”

2016

“As soon as I walked into Zac Posen’s studio I knew I had to try it on,” says Rodriguez of the midnight blue gown she wore as a second-time Globe nominee. “Off-the-shoulder is one of my favorite cuts [and] I absolutely loved the structure of the bodice. I felt confident, regal and comfortable. And, bonus, it had pockets!” Rodriguez considers this “timeless” look her favorite. “That dress gave me life and I should have gotten married in it!”

2017

After donning white the year of her third Globes nom, Rodriguez sought to switch things up. “We wanted to have fun for this Emmys look and do a color we hadn’t done before,” says Rodriguez, who chose this plunging red Naeem Khan dress in which to present. “I felt sexy and elegant at the same time. We knew the beading, sequins and pop of color would just look so beautiful on stage.”

2018

“We started our fitting for the Oscars ahead of time,” says Rodriguez, who presented this year. The actress voiced Una in animated feature nominee “Ferdinand,” starred with Natalie Portman in Paramount’s thriller “Annihilation” and has several upcoming film projects. This Zuhair Murad gown took her breath away. “I loved the sheerness of the fabric with the crystal detailing, the beautiful dramatic train and the metallic belt that tied it all together,” she says. “Most importantly, I felt confident in it.”