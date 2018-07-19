Emmys: Jeff Daniels, Donald Glover, Jane Lynch Among Multi-Nominees

Jeff Daniels Donald Glover Jane Lynch
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hulu/FX/Amazon Studios

While most dream of walking away with even one primetime Emmy on awards night, several people have the chance to take home multiple trophies this year.

Among those multi-nominees, the multi-hyphenates reign. Both Donald Glover and Bill Hader are up for five awards each for their work on “Atlanta” and “Barry,” respectively. The two will go head-to-head in every category they are nominated in, namely: comedy series, lead actor in a comedy series, writing for a comedy series, directing for a comedy series and guest actor in a comedy series. The fifth award is for their respective turns as hosts of “Saturday Night Live.”

Glover won both the lead actor and directing awards last year, while Hader won his only Emmy to date in 2009 for his work on “South Park.”

Jason Bateman is also up for awards for his work in front of and behind the camera. Bateman is up for actor in a drama series for his work on “Ozark” as well as directing.

The reigning lead drama actor, Sterling K. Brown, is again in contention for that award for “This Is Us,” with the in-demand star also nominated for guest actor in a comedy for his stint on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Meanwhile, Alex Borstein is nominated for the second time for her character voice-over performance on “Family Guy.” Borstein is also nominated in the supporting comedy actress category for the freshman season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Venerable actor Jeff Daniels is also back in the Emmy race this year, both for lead actor in a limited series for “The Looming Tower” and supporting actor in a drama series for “Godless.” Daniels was previously nominated three times for his role on “The Newsroom” in the lead drama actor category, winning that award once in 2013.

And Emmys mainstay Jane Lynch is up for two awards: guest actress in a comedy series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and host for a reality or reality-competition series for “Hollywood Game Night.” Lynch has won four Emmys to date, including back-to-back wins for “Hollywood Game Night” in 2014 and 2015.

Which begs the question: Will Academy voters will be spreading the love on Emmy night, or should these performers be clearing room on their mantle?

