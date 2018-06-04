‘Counterpart’ Cinematographer on Finding the ‘Honesty in the Photography’

By

Whitney's Most Recent Stories

View All
CInemtographer Luc Montpellier
CREDIT: James Dimmock for Variety

Cinematographer Luc Montpellier is no stranger to complicated television dramas. “Counterpart,” though, posed a new challenge for the camera department vet, as the Starz series featured parallel worlds that each had their own looks and rules, as well as inhabitants that were doubles of each other and therefore required the same actors to play opposite themselves in a scene. Because of how complicated the story already was, Montpellier says that the show’s production tried to “keep it as simple as possible.”

How did you decide on which color schemes to use to differentiate between the worlds?

On the other side … things are a lot more clinical and slightly cooler — and more medical and sterile. As opposed to our side, which is a lot warmer and familiar. It became earth versus cooler tones in a very subtle way when it came to wardrobe, lights, everything.

How hard is that to light without getting repetitive?

Even though it’s kind of a thriller with a science-fiction twist, we wanted it to feel like this is really happening. The mantra was always realism. …For me, it was always about the honesty of the photography — that’s where I really found my interest. How does the light within a scene feel honest all the time?

Related

How does one actor playing dual roles affect your job?

The ultimate goal is to be able to feel like they’re actually two separate people. You don’t always want to be restricted with a wide shot and a split screen so that you kind of see there’s all this space between. You want to have the two characters interact. You want to have camera movement that might go around [one] actor and end up around another so that it feels very much, in a subtle way, that you’re photographing a scene that has two people. …Pace was an enormous challenge because you were shooting something that was supposed to be happening right in front of you, but sometimes it would take hours between the two sides.

What was your relationship like with director of photography Martin Ruhe?

It was important for us to be able to tag-team and have this one concise concept. …[Also] because all 10 episodes were written from the very beginning, you’re able to read the whole thing and design it like a long film.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

More TV

  • CInemtographer Luc Montpellier

    'Counterpart' Cinematographer on Finding the 'Honesty in the Photography'

    Cinematographer Luc Montpellier is no stranger to complicated television dramas. “Counterpart,” though, posed a new challenge for the camera department vet, as the Starz series featured parallel worlds that each had their own looks and rules, as well as inhabitants that were doubles of each other and therefore required the same actors to play opposite […]

  • David Shore's office - photographed by

    David Shore on How a Non-Profit Inspired an Episode of 'The Good Doctor'

    Cinematographer Luc Montpellier is no stranger to complicated television dramas. “Counterpart,” though, posed a new challenge for the camera department vet, as the Starz series featured parallel worlds that each had their own looks and rules, as well as inhabitants that were doubles of each other and therefore required the same actors to play opposite […]

  • ‘The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco’: First

    First Look at 'The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco'

    Cinematographer Luc Montpellier is no stranger to complicated television dramas. “Counterpart,” though, posed a new challenge for the camera department vet, as the Starz series featured parallel worlds that each had their own looks and rules, as well as inhabitants that were doubles of each other and therefore required the same actors to play opposite […]

  • 'Condor' and 'Yellowstone' Review: Both Trapped

    TV Review: 'Condor' and 'Yellowstone,' With Kevin Costner

    Cinematographer Luc Montpellier is no stranger to complicated television dramas. “Counterpart,” though, posed a new challenge for the camera department vet, as the Starz series featured parallel worlds that each had their own looks and rules, as well as inhabitants that were doubles of each other and therefore required the same actors to play opposite […]

  • BAFTA Names Pippa Harris Chair

    BAFTA Names Producer Pippa Harris its New Chair

    Cinematographer Luc Montpellier is no stranger to complicated television dramas. “Counterpart,” though, posed a new challenge for the camera department vet, as the Starz series featured parallel worlds that each had their own looks and rules, as well as inhabitants that were doubles of each other and therefore required the same actors to play opposite […]

  • Justin ThomasPGA Championship golf tournament in

    Discovery Inks International Deal for PGA Tour Golf Rights

    Cinematographer Luc Montpellier is no stranger to complicated television dramas. “Counterpart,” though, posed a new challenge for the camera department vet, as the Starz series featured parallel worlds that each had their own looks and rules, as well as inhabitants that were doubles of each other and therefore required the same actors to play opposite […]

  • Jaume Collet Serra Teams With Mediapro,

    Jaume Collet Serra Teams With Mediapro, Federation on New Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cinematographer Luc Montpellier is no stranger to complicated television dramas. “Counterpart,” though, posed a new challenge for the camera department vet, as the Starz series featured parallel worlds that each had their own looks and rules, as well as inhabitants that were doubles of each other and therefore required the same actors to play opposite […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad