Connie Britton Reflects on Fashion Lessons From ‘Spin City’ to ‘9-1-1’

Connie Britton couldn’t pass up playing operator Abby Clark on “9-1-1” after previously working with Ryan Murphy on “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story.” “We have not seen that character depicted on TV before, so I was thrilled to be able to explore that,” says the four-time Emmy nominee, who was also in “SMILF” this year. Britton credits her “Spin City” costume designer Patricia Field with showing her “we can wear the thing that tickles us and don’t have to play by any rules.”

2010

Though the first three seasons of “Friday Night Lights” went largely unrecognized in major Emmy categories, season four landed Britton and co-star Kyle Chandler lead acting noms. “I just remember loving the blue shimmer of this dress,” says Britton, who played the compassionate Tami Taylor. “My production company is called Deep Blue Prods. so it felt fortuitous to wear this deep blue sparkle of a dress to my first Emmys!”

2011

“This might be my favorite look of all,” says Britton of the dress she wore as a second-time nominee. “I love red, I love a strapless bustier, I love a chiffon flowy skirt — with a slit, no less! … Even my hair was very easy and very me.” Her evening proved as memorable as her outfit: “Kyle actually won and [the show] won for writing, and it was so exciting to see the show be acknowledged in that way in its final year.”

2013

Britton received a lead drama actress nod for playing country singer Rayna Jaymes on “Nashville.” Like Tami Taylor, the role became a part of her. “Their lives were very different from mine, but they both had spirit and drive and soul, and I can relate to that.” Britton adored this teal Naeem Khan look. “The jewels, the bag, even my nails were done in an ombre gold sparkle, and it all felt so rich and sumptuous!”

2016

“Oh, this dress made me smile,” says Britton of her red Talbot Runhof design. “I wasn’t individually nominated but was going with ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,’ a show I was so proud to be a part of, so I wanted to be comfy and celebratory.” Britton, who portrayed Faye Resnick, accomplished this. “It was a great night — also the only time I actually made it up on stage as a winner!”