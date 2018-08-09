Aubrey Plaza on the Importance of Taking Fashion Risks and ‘Not Caring What People Think’

“Parks and Recreation” actress Aubrey Plaza wasn’t what “Legion” creator Noah Hawley initially had in mind for his “X-Men”-based superhero story. “The role of Lenny Busker was described as a middle-aged man in the pilot script,” says Plaza, who wanted the challenge of transforming into a “mutant psychic supervillain.” “I also liked that Lenny is an eternal optimist. It felt like the opposite of April Ludgate.” The 34-year-old — who never fussed too much over fashion — has grown more adventurous on the red carpet as well. “[Stylist Jessica Paster] encouraged me to take risks and not care what people think.”

2011

Plaza loved the “celebration of strangeness” that was April on “Parks and Recreation.” “April was a mysterious character, seemingly uninterested at all times but secretly always curious and always loyal,” she says. “It was so fun to come up with April jokes.” When the show’s third season scored a comedy series nod, she wore this “romantic” Juan Carlos Obando dress. “I loved the silhouette and the ‘20s vibe,” says Plaza, who felt like a movie star. Her first ceremony allowed her to celebrate with her castmates, who included Amy Poehler, Rob Lowe and on-screen love interest Chris Pratt. “I love that cast and going anywhere with them gives me joy.”

2013

Plaza attended the Emmys for the second time as the date of nominated “SNL” writer Neil Casey. “We grew up together so it was pretty surreal to be able to go to the Emmys together as adults!” She thought this Marios Schwab dress was “so cool.” “It looked like something a grown-up Wednesday Addams would wear, and I loved that,” says Plaza, who considered it an interesting combination of gothic and feminine, covered-up but sheer. “I felt like a gothic fairy in that dress,” she says. “I put spells on many people that night. The magic was held in my flower choker.” Her co-star Poehler contended for comedy actress for the fourth time. “I wanted her to win so badly,” Plaza recalls. “My powers were tested.”

2015

“I chose Alexandre Vauthier’s dress because it was effortless and beautiful and comfortably slinky — and it had shimmering red sequins all over it, so I wouldn’t have to wear any jewelry,” says Plaza, who prefers “little to no jewelry” most of the time. “This gown really just felt like me. … It was the perfect dress to celebrate the end of a long run for ‘Parks and Recreation.’” While the NBC sitcom didn’t land the best comedy series Emmy for its seventh and final season, Plaza remembers “lots of dancing.” “Sadly we lost, but we were all winners in our hearts — except for Jerry.”